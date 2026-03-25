Kristi Noem Credits Her 'Expertise' as ICE Barbie in Farewell Message on Final Day as DHS Secretary

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Kristi Noem is signing off from her White House position — and she’s making sure her final message is loud and clear. On her last day as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, the 54-year-old, who was dubbed “ICE Barbie” for her glammed-up looks, took to X to reflect on her time in the role. Despite the sudden shake-up, she kept things positive and focused on what she called major wins during her tenure. "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the 8th Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security," Noem, who was fired by Donald Trump, began the Tuesday, March 24, post. "I want to thank President Trump for entrusting me to lead the department leading the fight to Make America Safe Again."

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Source: MEGA Kristi Noem shared a farewell message on her last day.

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"In one year, the patriots at DHS delivered the MOST secure border in American history, 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S., located 145,000 unaccompanied children, delivered disaster relief at a 100% faster rate, ushered in the golden age of travel, saved the American taxpayer $13 billion, and revitalized the U.S. Coast Guard," Noem continued. "As Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, I will build on the years of national security expertise I forged during my time as Secretary of Homeland Security, Governor of South Dakota, and Congresswoman on the House Armed Services Committee."

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It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the 8th Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.



I want to thank President Trump for entrusting me to lead the department leading the fight to Make America Safe Again. In one year, the patriots at DHS delivered the MOST… — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 24, 2026 Source: @KristiNoem/X

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Meanwhile, the political spotlight quickly shifted to her successor. On the very same day, Markwayne Mullin was officially sworn in at the White House, stepping into the role Noem just vacated.

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Source: @EnvoyNoem/X The former DHS secretary thanked Donald Trump for the opportunity.

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During the ceremony, Trump made headlines for an unexpected moment that had the room laughing. While addressing Mullin’s family, he singled out his wife with a surprising compliment. “I want to thank the family, because without the family, he's not here,” Trump said after Mullin was sworn in, gesturing toward his wife, Christie Mullin, and children. “And that goes especially for mom, who looks like she's about 22 years old. I see these kids, but she looks very young.”

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“It’s a great couple,“ Donald said of Markwayne and Christie, who celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in June 2025. “Congratulations to you both.”

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Source: MEGA Markwayne Mullin was sworn in as the new DHS Secretary.

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Of course, Kristi’s exit didn’t come out of nowhere. On March 5, Donald confirmed the leadership change in a lengthy Truth Social post, praising both Kristi and Markwayne while outlining the transition. "I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026," Donald revealed. "The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida," he continued. "I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland.'"

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The POTUS also made sure to hype up the former Oklahoma senator’s takeover. "Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he concluded.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump made a joke about Markwayne Mullin’s wife during the ceremony.

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Behind the scenes, though, the shake-up reportedly came after mounting pressure. According to multiple reports, Donald was frustrated with Kristi’s handling of a recent large-scale operation targeting undocumented migrants in Minnesota, where federal immigration agents fatally shot two Americans. He was also said to be unhappy with her Senate testimony, particularly after she claimed the president personally approved a $220 million DHS ad campaign featuring her.