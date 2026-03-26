Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski Fired After He Was Seen With Her on Tropical Getaway
March 26 2026, Updated 11:36 a.m. ET
Corey Lewandowski was reportedly fired from his role as a special government employee on Wednesday, March 25, after being photographed with former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during her official trip to balmy South America.
His exit follows President Donald Trump's decision to replace Noem with Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) as DHS Secretary.
In photos that quickly went viral, Lewandowski was seen sitting next to rumored paramour Noem during a meeting with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.
The U.S. Embassy in Guyana posted photos of the visit on its X account, which quickly sparked backlash online due to long-standing rumors of an affair between the two, who are both married.
“Kristi Noem held a meeting with His Excellency President Irfaan Ali and Guyanese government officials to reaffirm the enduring U.S.-Guyana partnership,” the X post reads.
"Their discussions focused on joint efforts to disrupt cartel and transnational criminal activity, strengthen border security, discourage illegal immigration and promote economic opportunity. Thanks to the Trump Administration’s leadership, we are building a safer, more secure, and more prosperous future in our region," the upload continued, accompanied by pictures of Noem and Lewandowski.
Kristi Noem Slammed for 'Taxpayer-Funded Junket'
The sighting occurred during a five-country tour of the Western Hemisphere.
Critics labeled it a "taxpayer-funded junket.”
Noem has transitioned into a new role as a Special Envoy for the "Shield of the Americas" after being removed from her position at the DHS earlier this month.
Administration officials, including a White House official and sources close to Trump, confirmed to The New York Post that Lewandowski is leaving the government and will not join Noem in her new capacity at the State Department.
- Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Wielded Major Influence Inside the Department of Homeland Security Before Her Firing: Report
- Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski Cornered on Why Donald Trump Axed Her Job
- Kristi Noem's Alleged Boyfriend Corey Lewandowski Attempted to Fire Pilot Mid-Flight in Absurd Incident: Report
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Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem's Rumored Affair Is Washington's 'Worst-Kept Secret'
A source told the Post that Lewandowski quit because he didn’t want to work for the State Department, while two others told the tabloid that the president was forcing his former campaign manager out due to bad optics and bad decisions.
Rumors of a romantic relationship between Noem and Lewandowski have persisted for years, with some insiders calling it Washington's "worst-kept secret."
The Post reported that Noem’s refusal to deny the affair under oath during a Senate committee hearing was the "final straw" leading to her own firing from DHS.
In February, Lewandowski reportedly attempted to fire a Coast Guard pilot mid-flight because one of Noem's blankets was left on a previous aircraft.
Strike Three for Corey Lewandowski?
Both are currently under scrutiny regarding a $220 million DHS ad campaign and allegations of steering "no-bid" contracts to political allies.
This wasn’t the first time Trump tossed Lewandowski.
In 2016, he was fired as Trump's first campaign manager following internal power struggles with Paul Manafort and reported tension with Trump’s family.
He was also removed from his leadership role at the Make America Great Again Action super PAC in 2021 after a donor accused him of sexual harassment and making unwanted advances at a charity event.