Politics Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski Fired After He Was Seen With Her on Tropical Getaway Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's rumored relationship reportedly fizzled after the 'ICE Barbie' was fired from her role as Homeland Security Secretary. Lesley Abravanel March 26 2026, Updated 11:36 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Corey Lewandowski was reportedly fired from his role as a special government employee on Wednesday, March 25, after being photographed with former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during her official trip to balmy South America. His exit follows President Donald Trump's decision to replace Noem with Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) as DHS Secretary. In photos that quickly went viral, Lewandowski was seen sitting next to rumored paramour Noem during a meeting with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.

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Source: MEGA Corey Lewandowski was allegedly fired from his role as a special government employee after being spotted on a tropical vacation with Kristi Noem.

The U.S. Embassy in Guyana posted photos of the visit on its X account, which quickly sparked backlash online due to long-standing rumors of an affair between the two, who are both married. “Kristi Noem held a meeting with His Excellency President Irfaan Ali and Guyanese government officials to reaffirm the enduring U.S.-Guyana partnership,” the X post reads. "Their discussions focused on joint efforts to disrupt cartel and transnational criminal activity, strengthen border security, discourage illegal immigration and promote economic opportunity. Thanks to the Trump Administration’s leadership, we are building a safer, more secure, and more prosperous future in our region," the upload continued, accompanied by pictures of Noem and Lewandowski.

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Kristi Noem Slammed for 'Taxpayer-Funded Junket'

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem recently started her new role as a Special Envoy for the 'Shield of the Americas.'

The sighting occurred during a five-country tour of the Western Hemisphere. Critics labeled it a "taxpayer-funded junket.” Noem has transitioned into a new role as a Special Envoy for the "Shield of the Americas" after being removed from her position at the DHS earlier this month. Administration officials, including a White House official and sources close to Trump, confirmed to The New York Post that Lewandowski is leaving the government and will not join Noem in her new capacity at the State Department.

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Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem's Rumored Affair Is Washington's 'Worst-Kept Secret'

Source: MEGA Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem's rumored affair has been called Washington's 'worst-kept secret.'

A source told the Post that Lewandowski quit because he didn’t want to work for the State Department, while two others told the tabloid that the president was forcing his former campaign manager out due to bad optics and bad decisions. Rumors of a romantic relationship between Noem and Lewandowski have persisted for years, with some insiders calling it Washington's "worst-kept secret." The Post reported that Noem’s refusal to deny the affair under oath during a Senate committee hearing was the "final straw" leading to her own firing from DHS. In February, Lewandowski reportedly attempted to fire a Coast Guard pilot mid-flight because one of Noem's blankets was left on a previous aircraft.

Strike Three for Corey Lewandowski?

Source: MEGA Corey Lewandowski's government involvement has been scrutinized, as he does not have an official Trump administration role.