OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kristin Cavallari
NEWS

Kristin Cavallari Rocks Crop Top and Shows Off Her Toned Tummy After Getting Her Chest Done: Photo

kristin cavallari rocks crop top toned tummy breast augmentation
Source: MEGA; @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari turns heads in a crop top while flaunting her toned tummy and new curves after getting her b---- done. See the sizzling snap from her latest outing!

By:

July 8 2025, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

Kristin Cavallari is soaking up the sun — and showing off her hard work!

The Laguna Beach alum, 38, just dropped a sizzling snap on Instagram, wearing a white crop top from her Uncommon James clothing brand.

The shirt read, “Don’t talk to me, I’m on vacation,” which she paired perfectly with a red and white floral G-string bikini, putting her sculpted abs and new curves front and center.

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram
“Mood for the whole month @uncommonjames,” she captioned the thirst trap as she enjoyed her poolside vibe.

Fans immediately noticed the glow-up, especially after Cavallari confirmed she got her chest done.

“Dayum you hot 🔥,” one follower commented, while another fan added, “Dang girl, you’re smoking hot, and I do love the T-shirt!!!!”

Others wrote, “Vacation mode on 🏝️” and, “Omg you are stunning madam!!”

Another gushed: “Kristin has been my crush since 2006! Just like a fine wine, getting better by age!”

kristin cavallari flaunts abs after boob job
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari showed off her toned body in a white crop top and bikini.

Earlier this year, Cavallari got real during a fan Q&A about her decision to go under the knife.

“I was 300 cc before and now I’m 340,” she revealed. “Everyone thinks I went a lot bigger but I’ve just pushed them up a couple of times since getting them done.” She also posted a pic flaunting her refreshed look, telling fans the new implants “fit my frame.”

MORE ON:
Kristin Cavallari

kristin cavallari shows off new curves crop top
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

The reality star confirmed she had b----- implants earlier this year.

On top of the hot girl summer vibes, Cavallari gave fans a peek into her dreamy beach getaway with her kids and close friends.

In more snaps, the Very Cavallari star rocked a tiny bikini, straw hat and oversized shades while lounging poolside in white Chloe slides. Of course, she also made time for her three kids — Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9 — sharing sweet moments with them on waterslides and beach hangouts.

kristin cavallari bikini body breast enhancement photo
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari flaunted her toned abs in a bikini photo from her tropical getaway.

She didn’t do it solo, either. Cavallari’s go-to glam squad — including hairstylist Justin Anderson and model Austin Rhodes — joined in on the fun.

“Vacation mode with this Motley Crue,” she captioned the carousel of photos, which included beach views, playful family snaps and laid-back grill shack selfies.

kristin cavallari style update toned tummy surgery reveal
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari shared vacation pics with her three kids and close friends.

As usual, the comments section went wild.

“As a single mom, how do you do it all? You inspire me in so many ways to be a better me for my boys,” one fan wrote.

Another wanted style tips, asking: “Where is the bathing suit from?! 🔥🔥”

One person stated: “Imagine being a kid getting invited to vacation with your friend and it’s this iconic crew.”

Of course, fans were also dying to know how she got in shape, writing, “Sooo what is your gym routine, babes?!?! 🔥🔥🔥."

