Kristin Cavallari, 38, Soaks Up the Sun as She Poses in Little Black Bikini: See the Hot Photo!
Kristin Cavallari isn't afraid to show off her stunning physique!
The star, 38, soaked up the sun in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, January 24, leaving fans stunned over how amazing she looks.
"👙☀️," the Laguna Beach alum captioned a snapshot of herself in a skimpy black bikini.
Of course, people were quick to comment on the sultry snap. One person wrote, "Love this for you 🔥," while another said, "Never misses 🔥🔥🔥."
A third person added, "Gorgeous Kristin Cavallari 🤗🥰👙💋," while a fourth noted, "Oh she cute 🙌."
The blonde babe, who split from TikTok star Mark Estes in September 2024, recently got candid about her love life, admitting she's seeing someone new — though she didn't reveal his identity.
“I’m kinda dating someone else now! I’m not going to say who it is and it’s really new,” she told host Bunny XO on her podcast, "Dumb Blonde," adding that he's a “retired athlete.”
“They love me! I’m a f------ WAG through and through," she quipped of gravitating toward athletes.
The mom-of-three, who was previously married to Jay Cutler, gave some small details about her mystery man, stating he's a "good guy" who "checks all the boxes."
“F---, this is what I’ve been needing, so we will see! He’s coming to stay with me in a couple of days,” the businesswoman stated. “He retired a couple of years ago and he’s got so much depth and I just love talking to him.”
She added, “We connect on so many different levels.”
Cavallari’s revelation comes just three months after she confirmed that her relationship with 24-year-old Estes had ended.
The former couple — who dated for seven months — reportedly broke up because they “were on different pages” about their “long-term” goals.
After the breakup, Cavallari gave her take on dating in her 30s.
"Here's my thing. I think I'm just so f-------- over Hollywood in general," she said on the November 5 episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast. "I'm having people reach out to me right now, and I've had a couple, like, big people in Hollywood reach out to me... But there is nothing in me that wants to go out with these people. Whereas 3 years ago, I would have been like, 'Okay. Yeah.'"
"I wouldn't say it's a deal breaker, but I am not looking to date anyone in entertainment," she added. "And, like, I will never date anyone from the DMs ever again because it attracts the wrong type of guy."