Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari's sultry streak continues in Cabo. The Laguna Beach alum, 38, bared her cleavage in a skintight yellow dress on Wednesday, August 13. Cavallari sported a long, bodycon frock with a large cutout in the center, exposing her assets. She snapped a mirror selfie in the revealing look, which she paired with gold bangles and blue drop earrings from her own jewelry brand, Uncommon James.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari sizzled in a long yellow dress.

The reality star swept her hair into a bun as she posed in her hotel room. She later sported the outfit during an oceanside dinner on a balcony overlooking the water. As she waited for her meal to arrive, she gazed off at the waves, with a scenic sunset in the background. Cavallari was joined by friends Austin Rhodes and Justin Anderson. The men also dressed up, donning matching white jeans and slides. Anderson opted for a white button-down, while Rhodes chose a tank top for their evening out.

Article continues below advertisement

Cavallari wore the same yellow dress in an Instagram Reel with Rhodes from three days prior. "I'm so excited for Cabo...it's Cabo, you know? What happens in Cabo stays in Cabo," she lip-synced. "Repost! heart! heart! ❤️," Anderson gushed in the comments section. Some fans speculated that Cavallari — who broke up with Mark Estes in September 2024 — might have a new man. "Who’s the new guy , what’s the deets," one person pressed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari's Cabo Outfits

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari went out with friends in Cabo.

Cavallari played dress-up with her pals on a different evening as well. She stunned in a strapless beige maxi, shell necklace and dangling earrings as they posed on the sand. The mom-of-three used the vacation as an opportunity to show off her elegant style. Her wardrobe also included a long white dress with crochet panels and a black-and-white mini from RESA. She flaunted the designs throughout the island, whether at the dinner table, on the beach or by an infinity pool. Cavallari capped off her photo dump with a scenic snap of the ocean and a close-up of four tacos from Baja California Sur. "Where my tan lines and trouble both started," she captioned her Instagram carousel.

Kristin Cavallari's Scandalous Swimsuit

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari lounged by the pool on vacation.