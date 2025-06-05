Giggly Kristin Cavallari Admits She and Glen Powell 'Dry-Humped' on a Date But Refuses to Rate Actor's Kissing Skills: Watch
Kristin Cavallari is keeping her lips zipped about her hookup with Glen Powell — but luckily for fans, her pal and Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour costar Justin Anderson is spilling all of the tea!
On the premiere Wednesday, June 4, episode of the show, Anderson brought up the topic, confessing, "She recently went on a date with — she’s gonna be so mad at me actually... with Glen Powell! And I wanted it to happen so badly! Top Gun, b-----!"
Kristin Cavallari and Glen Powell's Hookup
In a flashback scene, the two discussed how the hookup materialized, with Anderson noting they were "partying in Greece, and then Glen just came up," with Cavallari adding, "Literally ran into me."
"I never f----- him," the blonde beauty, 38, candidly clarified. "I’m just putting that out there."
However, things did get steamy, as Anderson noted, "You guys dry humped though," to which Cavallari replied, "Yeah, we did."
Kristin Cavallari Giggles When Asked About Kissing Glen Powell
When the mom-of-three appeared on Watch What Happens Live the same night her series debuted, Cavallari played coy about the situation after a fan called in and asked her to rate the 36-year-old hunk's kissing skills.
"Oh my God, you guys!" she giggled. "I don't know what you're talking about."
"You did say on your show that you and Glen Powell dry-humped," host Andy Cohen pointed out.
"Did I say that? Funny how that happens," she laughed. "Maybe we didn’t kiss. It’s possible."
"On a scale of a 1 to 10, how good of a dry-humper is he?" Cohen quipped.
"I’m not answering that question!" the Laguna Beach alum emphasized, noting they were never skin to skin, as "pants were involved."
Kristin Cavallari's Past Romances
Cavallari's most recent relationship was with TikTok star Mark Estes, 25, but she broke it off in September 2024 due to their age gap.
She was also married to Jay Cutler, 42, from 2013 to 2022, whom she co-parents her three children with.
The star touched on her current dating life during a recent episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, where she talked about undergoing another b----- augmentation due to one of her implants rupturing.
The podcast host said if she was in a "long-term relationship," she may have taken the implants out completely, but undergoing another procedure was "one of the best things I've ever done."
"Right now in my life is when I need the best b---- imaginable. I’m sure some people won’t understand that and that’s okay, because it’s not your body. It’s my body and I am very healthy," Cavallari shared. "If my vanity is going to come into play with my b----. That’s one area where I’m like, 'You know what? Yeah, I’m going to put silicone in my body.' I’m going to do it and I’m happy about it."