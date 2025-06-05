Giggly Kristin Cavallari Admits She and Glen Powell 'Dry-Humped' on a Date But Refuses to Rate Actor's Kissing Skills: Watch

Kristin Cavallari is keeping her lips zipped about her hookup with Glen Powell — but luckily for fans, her pal and Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour costar Justin Anderson is spilling all of the tea!

On the premiere Wednesday, June 4, episode of the show, Anderson brought up the topic, confessing, "She recently went on a date with — she’s gonna be so mad at me actually... with Glen Powell! And I wanted it to happen so badly! Top Gun, b-----!"