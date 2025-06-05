or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kristin Cavallari
OK LogoNEWS

Giggly Kristin Cavallari Admits She and Glen Powell 'Dry-Humped' on a Date But Refuses to Rate Actor's Kissing Skills: Watch

Composite photo of Kristin Cavallari and Glen Powell
Source: mega

Kristin Cavallari played coy when she was asked to rate Glen Powell's kissing skills.

By:

June 5 2025, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari is keeping her lips zipped about her hookup with Glen Powell — but luckily for fans, her pal and Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour costar Justin Anderson is spilling all of the tea!

On the premiere Wednesday, June 4, episode of the show, Anderson brought up the topic, confessing, "She recently went on a date with — she’s gonna be so mad at me actually... with Glen Powell! And I wanted it to happen so badly! Top Gun, b-----!"

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari and Glen Powell's Hookup

kristin cavallari glen powell date kissing skills watch
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari admitted she and Glen Powell 'dry-humped' on their date.

In a flashback scene, the two discussed how the hookup materialized, with Anderson noting they were "partying in Greece, and then Glen just came up," with Cavallari adding, "Literally ran into me."

"I never f----- him," the blonde beauty, 38, candidly clarified. "I’m just putting that out there."

However, things did get steamy, as Anderson noted, "You guys dry humped though," to which Cavallari replied, "Yeah, we did."

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari Giggles When Asked About Kissing Glen Powell

When the mom-of-three appeared on Watch What Happens Live the same night her series debuted, Cavallari played coy about the situation after a fan called in and asked her to rate the 36-year-old hunk's kissing skills.

"Oh my God, you guys!" she giggled. "I don't know what you're talking about."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Kristin Cavallari

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

kristin cavallari glen powell date kissing skills watch
Source: mega

Cavallari refused to rate the actor's kissing skills.

"You did say on your show that you and Glen Powell dry-humped," host Andy Cohen pointed out.

"Did I say that? Funny how that happens," she laughed. "Maybe we didn’t kiss. It’s possible."

"On a scale of a 1 to 10, how good of a dry-humper is he?" Cohen quipped.

"I’m not answering that question!" the Laguna Beach alum emphasized, noting they were never skin to skin, as "pants were involved."

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari's Past Romances

kristin cavallari glen powell date kissing skills watch
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram;mega

The mom-of-three shares her children with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

Cavallari's most recent relationship was with TikTok star Mark Estes, 25, but she broke it off in September 2024 due to their age gap.

She was also married to Jay Cutler, 42, from 2013 to 2022, whom she co-parents her three children with.

The star touched on her current dating life during a recent episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, where she talked about undergoing another b----- augmentation due to one of her implants rupturing.

Article continues below advertisement

kristin cavallari glen powell date kissing skills watch
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

The reality star said she needs 'the best b---- imaginable' while single.

The podcast host said if she was in a "long-term relationship," she may have taken the implants out completely, but undergoing another procedure was "one of the best things I've ever done."

"Right now in my life is when I need the best b---- imaginable. I’m sure some people won’t understand that and that’s okay, because it’s not your body. It’s my body and I am very healthy," Cavallari shared. "If my vanity is going to come into play with my b----. That’s one area where I’m like, 'You know what? Yeah, I’m going to put silicone in my body.' I’m going to do it and I’m happy about it."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.