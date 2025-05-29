Kristin Cavallari's New Show 'Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour': Release Date, Where to Watch and More

Kristin Cavallari is gearing up for her return to reality TV with her new show, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

On March 4, the Laguna Beach alum confirmed she has a new series coming to E!, five years after Very Cavallari ended.

"What's up, you guys? It's Kristin Cavallari, and I am so excited because I am coming back to E! and Peacock," she said in a video posted on the network's Instagram page.

She added, "I have lots of friends coming out. We are going to pull back the curtain on the headlines and talk about what was really going on."