Kristin Cavallari's New Show 'Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour': Release Date, Where to Watch and More

Five years after 'Very Cavallari' ended, Kristin Cavallari is making her reality TV comeback with her brand-new show, 'Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.'

By:

May 29 2025, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

When Did Kristin Cavallari Confirm Her New Show?

'Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour' will air five years after 'Very Cavallari' ended.

Kristin Cavallari is gearing up for her return to reality TV with her new show, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

On March 4, the Laguna Beach alum confirmed she has a new series coming to E!, five years after Very Cavallari ended.

"What's up, you guys? It's Kristin Cavallari, and I am so excited because I am coming back to E! and Peacock," she said in a video posted on the network's Instagram page.

She added, "I have lots of friends coming out. We are going to pull back the curtain on the headlines and talk about what was really going on."

What Will 'Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour' Be About?

Kristin Cavallari will make her reality TV return with 'Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.'

According to a press release, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour episodes will "feature candid conversations with famous friends, Bravolebrities, memorable exes and other notable celebs from Kristin's life."

"The series will also follow Kristin off the stage as she explores local hot spots in each city with her friends and podcast guests," the synopsis adds.

What Has Kristin Cavallari Said About 'Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour'?

Kristin Cavallari ended 'Very Cavallari' after she filed for divorce from Jay Cutler.

In an episode of the "Let's Be Honest" podcast, the 38-year-old TV personality discussed her new show, saying Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour will be different from her previous projects.

"I know I have said I would not go back to reality TV 5,000 times, but this is different because this is not just a show about my personal life," said Cavallari. "I'm not dating on the show. It's not trying to come up with drama for storylines. This is truly a docuseries in the best sense of the word where they are really just documenting this journey. So I'm excited for that."

The National Lampoon's Van Wilder: Freshman Year actress added she is "taking it seriously" as her new series "is obviously something I'm gonna remember for the rest of my life."

Is There a Trailer for 'Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour'?

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have three children together.

Kristin Cavallari

E! shared a glimpse of Cavallari's new show in the official supertease posted on its YouTube channel on May 5.

Who Else Will Appear on 'Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour'?

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler were married for nearly seven years.

On Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Cavallari will offer "jaw-dropping revelations" during her live shows in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and New York. As seen on the trailer, several stars will appear on the new show, including Craig Conover, Austen Kroll and Justin Anderson.

Having been absent from her last series, Cavallari's three kids will now be included in the show.

"That was the one thing with Very Cavallari — my kids are the biggest part of my life and them not being on Very Cavallari really did a disservice to myself," Cavallari shared in an episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast.

She continued, "I did a disservice to myself because if I can’t show the biggest part of my life, well, now we're having to fill in all of these areas that would normally be my kids, and we're having to force storylines."

When Will 'Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour' Be Released?

They tied the knot in 2013.

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour premieres on June 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

Where Can Fans Watch 'Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour'?

Kristin Cavallari launched a podcast in 2023.

Cavallari's Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour will broadcast on E!, the network confirmed.

