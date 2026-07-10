REALITY TV NEWS Kristin Cavallari Reveals Why She Makes Her Kids Fly Coach While She's in First Class: It's 'Good for Them' Source: MEGA Kristin Cavallari explained why she has her children fly coach while she travels in first class. Ayesha Zafar July 10 2026, Published 1:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kristin Cavallari is teaching her children the value of money by keeping their travel experiences more modest than hers. "Something as small as they fly coach, I’m flying first class," she said on the "Aspire with Emma Grede" podcast. The Very Cavallari star added, "That was important to me when they became old enough that they could. It’s not [difficult to do] when they’re older. I’m like, 'Bye guys, have fun back there.'"

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Source: @KRISTINCAVALLARI/INSTAGRAM Kristin Cavallari said her children have to work for what they want instead of expecting handouts.

"My kids don’t just get whatever they want," Cavallari revealed. "And if they want something, they have to work for it." The reality TV star said that she wants her three children — Camden Jack, 13, Jaxon Wyatt, 12, and Saylor James, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler — to understand that having a comfortable life does not mean everything will be given to them.

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Kristin Cavallari Is Teaching Her Kids Financial Responsibility

Source: MEGA Kristin Cavallari revealed her sons started small businesses washing windows and garbage cans to earn money.

Cavallari said she knows her children are growing up in a fortunate situation, which is why she uses everyday moments to teach them about money and responsibility. "It’s good for them. And I think it’s the little things like that as a parent that make, ultimately, I think, a big difference in the long run," she admitted. The television personality also made it clear that the money she has earned belongs to her, not her children. "This is my money. This is not your money," she said while discussing why she encourages them to develop a strong work ethic.

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Her Sons Started Their Own Small Businesses to Learn Entrepreneurship

Source: @KRISTINCAVALLARI/INSTAGRAM Kristin Cavallari believes teaching her children to earn their own way will prepare them for adulthood.

The former Laguna Beach star revealed in the podcast that both of her sons found creative ways to earn money. She explained, "A good example is last summer, both of my boys created their own little businesses." According to Cavallari, one son started washing people's windows while the other cleaned garbage cans. She said, "Because if they want something, they got to go work for it. And they got to make it happen."

Kristin Cavallari Is Balancing Business and Motherhood

Source: @KRISTINCAVALLARI/INSTAGRAM Kristin Cavallari shared that balancing motherhood and her career remains her top priority.