or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Kristin Cavallari
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Kristin Cavallari Reveals Why She Makes Her Kids Fly Coach While She's in First Class: It's 'Good for Them'

Image of Kristin Cavallari
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari explained why she has her children fly coach while she travels in first class.

July 10 2026, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari is teaching her children the value of money by keeping their travel experiences more modest than hers.

"Something as small as they fly coach, I’m flying first class," she said on the "Aspire with Emma Grede" podcast.

The Very Cavallari star added, "That was important to me when they became old enough that they could. It’s not [difficult to do] when they’re older. I’m like, 'Bye guys, have fun back there.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kristin Cavallari said her children have to work for what they want instead of expecting handouts.
Source: @KRISTINCAVALLARI/INSTAGRAM

Kristin Cavallari said her children have to work for what they want instead of expecting handouts.

"My kids don’t just get whatever they want," Cavallari revealed. "And if they want something, they have to work for it."

The reality TV star said that she wants her three children — Camden Jack, 13, Jaxon Wyatt, 12, and Saylor James, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler — to understand that having a comfortable life does not mean everything will be given to them.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari Is Teaching Her Kids Financial Responsibility

Image of Kristin Cavallari revealed her sons started small businesses washing windows and garbage cans to earn money.
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari revealed her sons started small businesses washing windows and garbage cans to earn money.

Cavallari said she knows her children are growing up in a fortunate situation, which is why she uses everyday moments to teach them about money and responsibility.

"It’s good for them. And I think it’s the little things like that as a parent that make, ultimately, I think, a big difference in the long run," she admitted.

The television personality also made it clear that the money she has earned belongs to her, not her children.

"This is my money. This is not your money," she said while discussing why she encourages them to develop a strong work ethic.

MORE ON:
Kristin Cavallari

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Her Sons Started Their Own Small Businesses to Learn Entrepreneurship

Image of Kristin Cavallari believes teaching her children to earn their own way will prepare them for adulthood.
Source: @KRISTINCAVALLARI/INSTAGRAM

Kristin Cavallari believes teaching her children to earn their own way will prepare them for adulthood.

The former Laguna Beach star revealed in the podcast that both of her sons found creative ways to earn money.

She explained, "A good example is last summer, both of my boys created their own little businesses."

According to Cavallari, one son started washing people's windows while the other cleaned garbage cans.

She said, "Because if they want something, they got to go work for it. And they got to make it happen."

Kristin Cavallari Is Balancing Business and Motherhood

Image of Kristin Cavallari shared that balancing motherhood and her career remains her top priority.
Source: @KRISTINCAVALLARI/INSTAGRAM

Kristin Cavallari shared that balancing motherhood and her career remains her top priority.

While Cavallari has built a successful career since her reality TV days, she said her biggest priority remains her children.

She revealed, "I think there are so many ways to come into being a businesswoman and a mother, and there is no one size fits all."

Cavallari added, "What works for me is very different from what will work for you.”

After appearing on Laguna Beach and The Hills, Cavallari launched her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James, and moved to Nashville.

She recently shared another glimpse into her home life during an interview with People, revealing that her children are not interested in her reality TV career.

"They’ve seen little bits and pieces, but they think it’s really boring," Cavallari said, adding they have "no interest in watching a full episode."

She said, "At the end of the day, I’m just Mom. And yes, this is something I went through, but they know me as Mom ... they know that that’s not me."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.