Kristin Cavallari Says She Was 'Self-Conscious' About Her Body During 'Laguna Beach' Days

Laguna Beach may have ended its run on MTV back in 2006, but star Kristin Cavallari still remembers the negative thoughts that played in her mind during filming. The reality TV star, 38, opened up on the November 4 episode of her podcast "Let’s Be Honest" about how she was embarrassed of her body image on set and often would try to hide her stomach when in front of the camera. "For me, personally, growing up, I always had a really negative loop playing about body image. I always felt like I was kind of fat growing up," she began.

What Kristin Cavallari Said on Her Podcast

Source: Let's Be Honest/YouTube The reality star got candid on man episode of her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast.

"And especially living at the beach, a lot of girls in high school, their bodies were perfect and I always had a few extra pounds on me — and it was always in my belly — and I was really really self-conscious about it," the Very Cavallari personality added. When she shot walking scenes on Laguna Beach, she would hold her purse in front of her stomach because she didn't want her tummy to be so prevalent on screen. "When we have these thoughts and we've had them for so many years, it's really hard to change,” she said. However, she's "gotten a lot better" at being positive about her image.

How Kristin Keeps Her Body Fit

Source: MEGA The star has learned to love herself over the years.

Nowadays, the mom-of-three "feels the best I've ever felt in my body." She divulged that she eats healthy, consistently works out at the gym, barely drinks alcohol and takes vitamins. "I do all of the things and I think I look the best I ever have. That's not me bragging...I can go back and look at photos of myself. I'm like, I actually think I look the best I ever have and I feel the best I ever have," Cavallari said.

Source: MTV/YouTube Kristin Cavallari and costar Stephen Colletti on 'Laguna Beach' in 2004.

“But I still sometimes have this f------ loop in my head that's like, 'you're fat,'” she sighed. “And I have to stop myself and be like, 'Oh my God, you look the best you ever have.'" "[I'd like to] talk to 18-year-old Kristin and be like, 'Look what we're going to look like when we're 38,'" she said.

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari keeps her body trim these days by working out and eating right.