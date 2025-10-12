Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari Bury the Hatchet in Rare 'Laguna Beach' Reunion Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Longtime frenemies Kristin Cavallari, 38, and Lauren Conrad, 39, finally put their reality TV drama aside and reunited for a shocking encounter — and Instagram picture — on Saturday, October 11. “Everyone can put away their team Lauren and team Kristin shirts now,” Cavallari captioned an image of the two. The duo looked chic and ready to move forward as they posed next to each other smiling.

'The Millennial Generation Is Finally Healing'

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram Fans were thrilled to see the two stars bury the hatchet.

Over 14,000 fans who are familiar with the lore of their friendship-turned-feud immediately flocked to the comments section to share their support for the long-awaited moment. “Omg what isn’t possible?!” one joked. “And the millennial generation is finally healed,” wrote another. “Epic!” exclaimed a third.

'Lagune Beach' Producers Pinned Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad Against Each Other

Source: mega Stephen Colletti was the main reason the two co-stars were feuding.

Both figures starred in MTV’s Laguna Beach before it went off air after Season 3 in 2006. During which, Cavallari and Conrad were entangled in a love triangle with their co-star Stephen Colletti. While feelings were real, the two leading ladies revealed that producers pinned them against each other by exaggerating the situation by pulling them aside separately during filming to relay some form of gossip that was said — even if it wasn’t legitimate. “One of the most hurtful things they did was pressure Stephen to spend time with another girl from the show [Lauren Conrad] while he and I were dating,” Cavallari shared in an interview. “It certainly provided some juicy conflicts, but it also affected me deeply; I felt threatened. Because of this, I did the only thing I knew how to do: put up a wall.”

'Laguna Beach' Reunion Special in the Works

Source: @laurenconrad/Instagram Lauren Conrad confirmed there is a 'Laguna Beach' reunion on the way.

Despite past tensions, the Laguna Beach squad is slated to return on screen for a reunion presented by Roku. Conrad confirmed the news in September via Instagram with an old cast photo and a caption that honored the show’s “Come Clean” theme song. “Let’s go back to the beginning… Reuniting the cast of Laguna Beach, coming to the Roku Channel in 2026,” she eagerly wrote. The two-hour special is expected to take a look down memory lane at the reality TV show’s stars and their standout moments throughout the three seasons.

'Laguna Beach' Creator Dishes on Upcoming Reunion

Source: mega The 'Laguna Beach' special will be presented by Roku.