Kristin Cavallari's Transformation: How She's Changed Throughout the Years in 18 Photos

2005

Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari launched her career as a full-time cast member of Laguna Beach during the show's first two seasons. She marked one of her earliest red carpet events at The Man premiere in Los Angeles, Calif., while donning a geometric halter dress paired with gold sandals.

2006

Source: MEGA

Cavallari wore an A-line minidress to Nickelodeon's 19th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at Pauley Pavilion. Her blonde hair highlighted her fair complexion.

2007

Source: MEGA

The Lucky Strike Lanes tapped Cavallari to host its opening at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. The fashion designer showed off her playful side while sporting a white flowy dress paired with black sneakers.

2008

Source: MEGA

Cavallari sported her black dress and clear pumps at an event in Las Vegas, Nev.

2009

Source: MEGA

Cavallari turned people's heads when she arrived at a nightclub inside the Luxor Resort and Hotel and Casino while wearing an all-black outfit. She opted to come in her fitted dress with sparkly details on the shoulder area and paired it with stockings and high heels.

2010

Source: MEGA

Cavallari graced the Burlesque Los Angeles premiere with her beauty. She modeled an emerald green Zuhair Murad dress with embellishment in the chest area.

2011

Source: MEGA

The Bank Nightclub at Bellagio Resort and Casino welcomed Cavallari to the venue where she celebrated her 24th birthday. Her tube mini dress flaunted details that made her shine in the crowd.

2012

Source: MEGA

Cavallari showed how she could be a hot mama in a long-sleeve scarlet dress and nude peep toes at This Means War premiere at Graumans Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.

2013

Source: MEGA

During her Chinese Laundry by Kristin Cavallari at Dillard's event, Cavallari unveiled a simpler look in her sheer long sleeves, white jeans and strappy high heels.

2014

Source: MEGA

The National Lampoon's Van Wilder: Freshman Year star shared her shoe collection during the Magic Market Week at the Las Vegas Convention Center. She displayed her baby bump while donning a skin-tight top and leather trousers. Cavallari completed her look with a blazer.

2015

Source: MEGA

Cavallari wore a black sleeveless top and white pants, which she paired with fringe boots from her collection, during the NYFW Spring 2016 Style 360 presentation in New York.

2016

Source: MEGA

During the Bad Moms premiere at The Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif., Cavallari let her blonde hair down as she showed off her post-pregnancy curves in a black and gray striped dress.

2017

Source: MEGA

Cavallari turned heads at a Golden Globes after-party in her Maria Lucia Hohan dress.

2018

Source: MEGA

Cavallari opted for a gray blazer mini dress to promote her documentary series, Very Cavallari, during the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day in Universal City.

2019

Source: MEGA

Before gracing the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet, Cavallari took her time to enjoy her yellow dress by posing in front of an elevator.

2020

Source: MEGA

Cavallari perfectly wore her tangerine dress and white sandals at the Uncommon James Launch.

2022

Source: MEGA

Cavallari transformed into her version of Wonder Woman when she sported a Saint Laurent cut-out jumpsuit at the 2021 MTV Movie Awards. "Back to where it all began tonight: MTV," she captioned a post when she shared her look with her Instagram followers.

2024

Source: MEGA

The Fingerprints actress arrived at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala taping for CBS Television in her jaw-dropping tube dress.