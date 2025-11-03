Kristin Chenoweth Says Backlash About Charlie Kirk Comments 'Nearly Broke Me': 'It Was Tough'

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Chenoweth found herself in some hot water after expressing her "heartbreak" in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination at Utah Valley University on September 10. Now, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a profile published on Monday, November 3, Chenoweth shared that the backlash "nearly broke" her. The Broadway star commented on the controversial right-wing media personality's final Instagram post, writing, "I'm. So. Upset. Didn't always agree but appreciated some perspectives. What a heartbreak. His young family. I know where he is now. Heaven. But still." Chenoweth's reaction was criticized by many, including fans of the Wicked star, on social media, as Kirk, 31, was known for speaking out against LGBTQ+ and transgender people.

Source: mega Kristin Chenoweth expressed 'heartbreak' in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death in September.

"It was tough on me," Chenoweth, 57, told THR. "But I’m not going to answer any questions about it because I dealt with it. It nearly broke me, and that’s all I’m going to say. You probably know my heart, so you probably know." The Glee alum previously commented on the outrage in an appearance on NY1. "I saw what happened online with my own eyes. And I had a human moment of reflection," she remarked.

Source: mega; @mrserikakirk Kristin Chenoweth explained that she is a Christian and an 'advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.'

The Tony and Emmy-winning actress and singer continued, clarifying her support for the LGBTQ+ community. "I came to understand that my comment hurt some folks, and that hurt me. So I would never — it's no secret that I have been, that I'm a Christian, that I'm a person of faith. It's also no secret that I am an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community," she shared.

Source: mega Kristin Chenoweth's new Broadway musical 'The Queen of Versailles' opens on November 9.

Jackie Siegel, known for her Bravo documentary The Queen of Versailles, which has been turned into a Broadway musical starring Chenoweth, defended the actress. Talking exclusively to RadarOnline.com on October 27, the socialite said, "Kristin Chenoweth is a recognized and accomplished performer." "Her performance in the show is nothing short of spectacular, and that is why people go to see Broadway shows, not for political debate," the socialite added. The Queen of Versailles officially opens on November 9.

Source: mega; @charliekirk1776/Instagram Jamie Lee Curtis also faced backlash for her response to Charlie Kirk's death.

Jamie Lee Curtis also faced backlash after commenting on the Turning Point USA founder's death. During an appearance on Marc Maron's podcast two days after he was shot dead, the Halloween star said, "I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say, but I believe he was a man of faith." She added that despite finding his ideas "abhorrent," she hoped that god was with him at the time of his death.