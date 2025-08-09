ENTERTAINMENT Marc Maron Reveals Costly Secret to Using Taylor Swift's Song for Upcoming Special — and the Celebrity Who Helped Him Get It Source: HBO; Mega Marc Maron revealed he spent $50K to license Taylor Swift's 'Bigger Than the Whole Sky' for his new HBO special. OK! Staff Aug. 9 2025, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Marc Maron is no stranger to the intricacies of the entertainment industry, and securing the rights to use Taylor Swift's "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" for his upcoming stand-up special didn't come without its challenges. The comedian and podcaster, 61, revealed he spent about $50,000 to license the track, a bonus from Swift's 2022 album Midnights.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO The fee covered just one minute of the track for 'Marc Maron: Panicked.'

Article continues below advertisement

Maron discussed the behind-the-scenes details on July 25 during an episode of Vulture's "Good One" podcast. He emphasized the financial investment involved in using the song for an important moment in his HBO special, Marc Maron: Panicked. To navigate this process, he reached out to mutual friend Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote the song.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Vulture/YouTube Marc Maron talked about how he secured rights to one of Taylor Swift's songs for his HBO special.

Article continues below advertisement

"I know Jack Antonoff enough to text him — and he's the co-writer on that song," Maron explained. "I said, 'I don't know what's proper or how to do this, but we're running out of money on this thing. It's probably going to come out of my pocket. Is there anything you can do about this song or talk to Taylor?'" Antonoff, 41, advised Maron to follow official music licensing procedures. In the end, Maron secured approval to use "Bigger Than the Whole Sky."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Taylor Swift's 'Bigger Than the Whole Sky' was co-written by Jack Antonoff.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"It was doable," he said, noting the fee covered only one minute of the song. "I would have gone over the minute, [but] it would have been more money," he added. While Maron does not know if Swift, 35, has heard the specific joke in his special tied to her song, he expressed hope that she would appreciate it. "It had to happen," he said. "The real fear [was], like, [if] she doesn't let you use it, and then what do you do? You can't do the bit on the special."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega; HBO Jack Antonoff helped Marc Maron secure rights to 'Bigger Than the Whole Sky.'

Article continues below advertisement

Although Maron didn't disclose the content of the bit, he has previously shared his admiration for Swift's music and discussed his transformation into a Swiftie. "I'm an open-minded guy, and I like music. I [wanted] to try to figure out what it is about Taylor Swift that everyone never shuts up about," he remarked during a May 2023 episode of his podcast, "W-- with Marc Maron."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Marc Maron hopes Taylor Swift will appreciate the joke tied to her song.