Kristin Chenoweth and Husband Josh Bryant Are Spending Their First Holiday Season as Newlyweds With Their Respective Families: 'So Excited'

All Kristin Chenoweth wants for Christmas is to spend time with her loved ones, which includes her husband, Josh Bryant!
"I'm an entertainer and so is my husband, so we're usually working around the holidays. But this year — this is our first holiday season married — we decided we're going to spend it with our families. He's from Arkansas, so we're going to go there for Thanksgiving. There will be a ton of decor and food, and then for Christmas, we'll be in Oklahoma with my family. Home is where the heart is, but it's really about being together. Whenever we get a chance to be together, we choose that," the 55-year-old, who is stepping into her latest role as Command™ Brand’s Partner-in-Cheer to launch a nationwide sweepstakes offering consumers a chance to win a Command™ Brand Cheer Package stuffed with everything needed to bring big decorating energy into the season and $25,000 to make the holidays a little brighter, exclusively tells OK!.
The blonde beauty and Bryant tied the knot in Texas in September after being together for five years. "We're excited to be together during the holidays! I am 55 now, and it feels like life is getting shorter. I want to have a good time, give and receive gifts and that is what we're going to do!" the Glee alum shares. "This is technically our first holiday season."
Since the duo are both musicians, they will certainly be putting on a show for their friends and family.
"Josh plays guitar, and we do that basically every night — it. doesn't even have to be the holiday season," she shares. "I'm either playing the piano and we're always making up songs. We're like, 'Oh, I love that cover, let's work on that song.' We're always singing and performing. He's now my guitarist, so we spend a lot of time together! I hope he is not sick of me."
"It really brought us together," she adds of sharing the same passion. "I saw him playing the guitar at my niece's wedding, which is how we met. Music is at the center of us, and music is a healer. I'm getting ready to start my Christmas concerts, and I want my music to be healing for people. I want people to enjoy life, and to me, there's no better way than to do it through music."
Since the Wicked star loves the holiday season, it made perfect sense for her to step into the role as the Command™ Brand’s Partner-in-Cheer.
"I have done five Christmas movies, which seems crazy to me. I don't know if I have Christmas written across my forehead, but it's better than anything else I could have done," she notes. "I love it. I am partnering with Command™ Brand to show how easy the holidays can be with their products. We are celebrating merrymakers in people's lives. My mom is a merrymaker. She's the center of our family and spreads light and love and joy at the holidays."
Part of Chenoweth's job is to help launch a nationwide sweepstakes, offering consumers a chance to win a Command™ Brand Cheer Package stuffed with everything needed to bring big decorating energy into the season and $25,000 to make the holidays a little brighter. "People need to follow Command™ Brand on Instagram and then tag a merrymaker in the comments of the pinned post. You wait a month and the brand will announce who the winners are. They can get a big cash prize or Command™ Brand products, which is amazing to make anyone's life easier during Christmas," she explains.
"I've been using all of Command™ Brand's products since college. Whether you're decorating like crazy or cooking, the products are super helpful," she concludes.