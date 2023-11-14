Kristin Chenoweth and Husband Josh Bryant Are Spending Their First Holiday Season as Newlyweds With Their Respective Families: 'So Excited'

All Kristin Chenoweth wants for Christmas is to spend time with her loved ones, which includes her husband, Josh Bryant!

"I'm an entertainer and so is my husband, so we're usually working around the holidays. But this year — this is our first holiday season married — we decided we're going to spend it with our families. He's from Arkansas, so we're going to go there for Thanksgiving. There will be a ton of decor and food, and then for Christmas, we'll be in Oklahoma with my family. Home is where the heart is, but it's really about being together. Whenever we get a chance to be together, we choose that," the 55-year-old, who is stepping into her latest role as Command™ Brand’s Partner-in-Cheer to launch a nationwide sweepstakes offering consumers a chance to win a Command™ Brand Cheer Package stuffed with everything needed to bring big decorating energy into the season and $25,000 to make the holidays a little brighter, exclusively tells OK!.