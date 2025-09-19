Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to 'Mixed' Backlash Over Her Charlie Kirk Tribute: 'That Hurt Me'
Sept. 19 2025, Published 7:27 a.m. ET
Kristin Chenoweth is getting real about the backlash she faced after honoring Charlie Kirk.
On Thursday, September 18, the Broadway star sat down with NY1’s Frank DiLella, where she admitted she was caught off guard by the “mixed reactions” to her tribute following the conservative activist’s death.
DiLella pointed out how Chenoweth has a “big LGBTQ+ fan base,” while Kirk had been outspoken against same-s-- marriage and trans rights. He asked her what she hoped people would take away from her post.
“Oh, goodness, I’m sorry if emotion gets involved here, forgive me,” Chenoweth said, holding back tears. “I saw what happened online with my own eyes and I had a human moment of reflection right then.”
She went on to explain that her beliefs should never be seen as contradictory.
“I came to understand that my comment hurt some folks and that hurt me so badly. I would never. It’s no secret that I’m a Christian, that I’m a person of faith. It’s also no secret that I am an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and for some, that doesn’t go together. But for me, it always has and it always will,” she said.
As previously reported, Kirk, a strong supporter of Donald Trump, was shot in the neck on September 10 during a debate at Utah Valley University.
Soon after, Chenoweth expressed her grief online, commenting on a Turning Point USA Instagram post, “I’m. So. Upset. Didn’t always agree but appreciated some perspectives. What a heartbreak. His young family. I know where he is now. Heaven. But still.”
Kirk’s death has since divided the public.
Many believe alleged gunman Tyler Robinson, 22, was motivated by political differences. His mother later revealed in court documents that Robinson often fought with his father about opposing views. Before the UVU event, he reportedly called Kirk “stupid” and accused him of spreading “too much hate.”
The shooting quickly turned into a political firestorm.
Jimmy Kimmel also sparked outrage after mocking Trump and MAGA supporters during a September 15 monologue about Kirk’s killing.
“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said on his show.
The backlash was immediate, as Nexstar, which owns ABC affiliates, released a statement announcing that his show would be pulled from its lineup.
“Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show,” the company confirmed. “Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”
By Wednesday, September 17, the late-night series was officially off the air.
“Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be preempted indefinitely,” an ABC spokesperson told Deadline.