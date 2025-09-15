or
Charlie Kirk’s Suspected Killer Tyler Robinson Had ‘Obsession’ With Right-Wing Influencer Even Though He ‘Detached Himself’ From Politics, FBI Says

Photo of Charlie Kirk and Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA; Facebook

Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, had an 'obsession' with the right-wing influencer, according to FBI Co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

Sept. 15 2025, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, had an “obsession” with the right-wing influencer, the FBI revealed in a new report.

Robinson, 22, is accused of fatally shooting Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10. The 22-year-old is believed to have exhibited "multiple warning signs” before the shooting, according to FBI Co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

Tyler Robinson Was 'Obsessed' With Charlie Kirk

Photo of Authorities reported that Tyler Robinson was 'detached' from politics.
Source: MEGA

Authorities reported that Tyler Robinson was 'detached' from politics.

"I believe co-workers stated he had detached himself when the topic of politics came up and walked away," Bongino explained on Fox News' America's Newsroom on Monday, September 15.

The deputy revealed they were looking into whether someone else was aware of the planned shooting and failed to report it to the authorities, hinting at online conversations Robinson allegedly had about Kirk.

Authorities Are Looking Into Robinson's Online Activity

Photo of Tyler Robinson was arrested on September 12, two days after the shooting.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson was arrested on September 12, two days after the shooting.

"Did they ... hear it and think it was a joke? That is what we're trying to find out now," the officer explained. "If there is a larger network here, we will get that out to the public as soon as we can."

Robinson was arrested two days after the shooting on September 12. The Utah resident was reportedly turned in by his father after confessing to orchestrating the shooting. Robinson’s dad, a veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, reportedly contacted authorities to have them take him into custody.

Charlie Kirk

Donald Trump Reacted to Tyler Robinson's Arrest

Photo of Donald Trump spoke out about Tyler Robinson's arrest.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke out about Tyler Robinson's arrest.

Donald Trump spoke out about Robinson's arrest, telling news outlets that he believed “with a high degree of certainty” they had the man who killed Kirk.

"Somebody who was very close to him turned him in," Trump detailed, sharing the individual was a "person of faith" and "a minister who was involved with law enforcement."

"I hope he’s going to be found guilty — I would imagine — and I hope he gets the death penalty," Trump added.

Tyler Robinson's DNA Was Found Near Alleged Assassination Rifle

Photo of Tyler Robinson's DMA was found on a towel around the alleged assassination rifle.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson's DMA was found on a towel around the alleged assassination rifle.

FBI director Kash Patel confirmed on Monday, September 15, that Robinson’s DNA was found on a towel wrapped around the alleged assassination rifle. In addition, authorities discovered more evidence that proved Robinson was tracking Kirk’s public appearances. Robinson was also allegedly gaining familiarity with Utah Valley University, which included accessing maps of the campus before the shooting.

Robinson faces charges including felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated murder and obstruction of justice, according to probable cause documents, obtained by ABC News. It’s unclear if he faces federal charges.

