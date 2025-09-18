Barack Obama Slams 'Dangerous' Trump Administration After Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension

Article continues below advertisement

Barack Obama slammed Donald Trump’s administration following Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension. “After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like,” Obama wrote on X.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Charlie Kirk?

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel was suspended after speaking about Charlie Kirk on his show.

He added a link to an article calling out Kimmel’s suspension as “Trump’s most brazen attack on free speech yet.” On September 15, Kimmel spoke about Charlie Kirk on his show. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” he stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's Murder

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was assasinated on September 10.

As OK! reported, Kirk was speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10, as part of his American Comeback Tour. He spoke to a crowd at a “Prove Me Wrong” debate outside, inviting students to challenge his political and cultural views. After a question regarding transgender people being mass shooters, a bullet struck Kirk in the neck. He was pronounced dead soon after. Tyler Robinson was taken into custody after reportedly being turned in by his dad for the murder of Kirk. While his parents appear to be conservative politically, Robinson had developed different views than them and was dating a man he lived with that is planning to transition to a woman.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The FCC's Statement on Jimmy Kimmel's Comments

Source: MEGA The FCC urged companies to 'take action' on Jimmy Kimmel.

Brendan Carr, the head of the FCC appointed by Trump, spoke out after Kimmel’s comments. “We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” he said. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.” Shortly after, the show was pulled from ABC and put on an indefinite pause.

Jimy Kimmel Is 'Pissed' Over ABC's Decision to Suspend His Show

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel reportedly wants to team up with Stephen Colbert to 'do something together to fight' against Donald Trump's administration.