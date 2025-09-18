Barack Obama Slams 'Dangerous' Trump Administration After Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension
Sept. 18 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
Barack Obama slammed Donald Trump’s administration following Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.
“After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like,” Obama wrote on X.
What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Charlie Kirk?
He added a link to an article calling out Kimmel’s suspension as “Trump’s most brazen attack on free speech yet.”
On September 15, Kimmel spoke about Charlie Kirk on his show.
“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” he stated.
Charlie Kirk's Murder
As OK! reported, Kirk was speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10, as part of his American Comeback Tour.
He spoke to a crowd at a “Prove Me Wrong” debate outside, inviting students to challenge his political and cultural views.
After a question regarding transgender people being mass shooters, a bullet struck Kirk in the neck. He was pronounced dead soon after.
Tyler Robinson was taken into custody after reportedly being turned in by his dad for the murder of Kirk.
While his parents appear to be conservative politically, Robinson had developed different views than them and was dating a man he lived with that is planning to transition to a woman.
The FCC's Statement on Jimmy Kimmel's Comments
Brendan Carr, the head of the FCC appointed by Trump, spoke out after Kimmel’s comments.
“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” he said. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”
Shortly after, the show was pulled from ABC and put on an indefinite pause.
Jimy Kimmel Is 'Pissed' Over ABC's Decision to Suspend His Show
After the ordeal, a source claimed Kimmel wants to cut ties with ABC forever.
“This is the last straw,” they told a news outlet. “Jimmy is pissed over the decision to suspend him and the show and he isn’t going to take this lightly, as he is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract.”
The insider also dished Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, whose show was also canceled, are looking to “do something together to fight” against Trump’s administration.
"They both don’t want Trump to win in any way or fashion at all, and this has lit an extreme fire under Jimmy’s a-- to continue to tell it like it is and be real to himself," they added.