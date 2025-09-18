or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Barack Obama
OK LogoPolitics

Barack Obama Slams 'Dangerous' Trump Administration After Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension

Composite photo of Barack Obama and Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama slammed Donald Trump's administration after Jimmy Kimmel's suspension.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Barack Obama slammed Donald Trump’s administration following Jimmy Kimmels suspension.

“After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like,” Obama wrote on X.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Charlie Kirk?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel was suspended after speaking about Charlie Kirk on his show.

He added a link to an article calling out Kimmel’s suspension as “Trump’s most brazen attack on free speech yet.”

On September 15, Kimmel spoke about Charlie Kirk on his show.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” he stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's Murder

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was assasinated on September 10.

As OK! reported, Kirk was speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10, as part of his American Comeback Tour.

He spoke to a crowd at a “Prove Me Wrong” debate outside, inviting students to challenge his political and cultural views.

After a question regarding transgender people being mass shooters, a bullet struck Kirk in the neck. He was pronounced dead soon after.

Tyler Robinson was taken into custody after reportedly being turned in by his dad for the murder of Kirk.

While his parents appear to be conservative politically, Robinson had developed different views than them and was dating a man he lived with that is planning to transition to a woman.

MORE ON:
Barack Obama

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The FCC's Statement on Jimmy Kimmel's Comments

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

The FCC urged companies to 'take action' on Jimmy Kimmel.

Brendan Carr, the head of the FCC appointed by Trump, spoke out after Kimmel’s comments.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” he said. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Shortly after, the show was pulled from ABC and put on an indefinite pause.

Jimy Kimmel Is 'Pissed' Over ABC's Decision to Suspend His Show

Photo of Stephen Colbert
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel reportedly wants to team up with Stephen Colbert to 'do something together to fight' against Donald Trump's administration.

After the ordeal, a source claimed Kimmel wants to cut ties with ABC forever.

“This is the last straw,” they told a news outlet. “Jimmy is pissed over the decision to suspend him and the show and he isn’t going to take this lightly, as he is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract.”

The insider also dished Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, whose show was also canceled, are looking to “do something together to fight” against Trump’s administration.

"They both don’t want Trump to win in any way or fashion at all, and this has lit an extreme fire under Jimmy’s a-- to continue to tell it like it is and be real to himself," they added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.