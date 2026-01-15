Kristin Davis Admits She Felt 'Dumb' for Not Recognizing Tom Cruise at the 2004 Golden Globes:
Jan. 15 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Kristin Davis had a memorable — and slightly embarrassing — moment with Tom Cruise at the 61st Golden Globe Awards.
The S-- and the City star, 60, attended the event with her costars Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker when the unexpected encounter happened.
Davis, who arrived a little behind the rest of her group, didn't immediately realize she was walking up to Cruise.
"I'm hurrying down the press line to join the other three, and I see that they're talking to some dude," Davis told People at the Golden Eve celebration last week. "I'm like, "Why is there a guy in my spot?' So I go up behind him, at which point he turns, and it's Tom Cruise!"
'Felt So Dumb'
The actress had just watched Cruise's nominated performance in The Last Samurai, in which his character has long hair.
"I grab his arm and jump up and down like I'm trying to rip his arm out of his shoulder blade," Davis detailed. "And then, really stupidly, I say, "I didn't recognize you!' And he says, 'You didn't recognize me?' And I'm like, 'Well, I just watched The Last Samurai and your hair was long!"' the actress said.
'So, stupid, right? I felt so dumb, but he was so incredibly nice. And then we all took pictures, and he told us all how much he loved the show, so it was great," she continued.
'We Didn't Know'
Davis previously opened up about the abrupt ending of the spinoff show And Just Like That.
While speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show in September, the starlet said, "It's definitely true that we didn't know."
"Our commitment that we had made was a three-year commitment to each other, so we knew that part, but I just assumed that we were going to keep going. That's how I am," she continued.
Davis suggested she was caught off guard by the news that the HBO series would not be returning. The announcement came following showrunner Michael Patrick King's revelation in August that the S-- and the City revival would end sooner than expected.
King explained that while crafting the Season 3 finale, he felt "this might be a wonderful place to stop."
The cast only learned about the show’s conclusion after filming wrapped on the final episode on August 14.
King and Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw, decided to keep the news under wraps until the finale aired, wanting the season to end on a celebratory note without the announcement overshadowing it.