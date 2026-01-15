Kristin Davis Admits She Felt 'Dumb' for Not Recognizing Tom Cruise at the 2004 Golden Globes:

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise surprised Kristin Davis when she approached him at the Golden Globes.

Davis, who arrived a little behind the rest of her group, didn't immediately realize she was walking up to Cruise. "I'm hurrying down the press line to join the other three, and I see that they're talking to some dude," Davis told People at the Golden Eve celebration last week. "I'm like, "Why is there a guy in my spot?' So I go up behind him, at which point he turns, and it's Tom Cruise!"

'Felt So Dumb'

Source: MEGA The 'S-- and the City' star had just seen him in 'The Last Samurai' but didn’t recognize him.

The actress had just watched Cruise's nominated performance in The Last Samurai, in which his character has long hair. "I grab his arm and jump up and down like I'm trying to rip his arm out of his shoulder blade," Davis detailed. "And then, really stupidly, I say, "I didn't recognize you!' And he says, 'You didn't recognize me?' And I'm like, 'Well, I just watched The Last Samurai and your hair was long!"' the actress said. 'So, stupid, right? I felt so dumb, but he was so incredibly nice. And then we all took pictures, and he told us all how much he loved the show, so it was great," she continued.

'We Didn't Know'

Source: MEGA Overcome with excitement, Kristin Davis grabbed Tom Cruise’s arm in an awkward moment.

Davis previously opened up about the abrupt ending of the spinoff show And Just Like That. While speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show in September, the starlet said, "It's definitely true that we didn't know." "Our commitment that we had made was a three-year commitment to each other, so we knew that part, but I just assumed that we were going to keep going. That's how I am," she continued.

Source: MEGA The actress shard that she 'didn't know' 'And Just Like That' was ending when it did.