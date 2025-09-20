Kristin Davis Reacts to And Just Like That's Abrupt Ending: ‘I Assumed We Would Keep Going’

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Davis opened up about the unexpected conclusion of And Just Like That after three seasons. The 60-year-old actress, known for her role as Charlotte York, sat down with Drew Barrymore on an episode of the daytime show and revealed her surprise. "It's definitely true that we didn't know," she admitted in The Drew Barrymore Show. "Our commitment that we had made was a three-year commitment to each other, so we knew that part, but I just assumed that we were going to keep going. That's how I am," she continued.

Source: HBO Kristin Davis expected'And Just Like That' to continue.

Davis hinted that she was blindsided by the news that the HBO series would not continue. This revelation came after showrunner Michael Patrick King announced in August that the Sex and the City revival was coming to an abrupt end. King stated that while writing the Season 3 finale, he realized, "this might be a wonderful place to stop." The cast learned of the series' cancelation after wrapping filming on the final episode on August 14. King and Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, opted for discretion, choosing to wait until the last episode aired to avoid overshadowing the season's celebratory tone.

Source: HBO 'And Just Like That' ended with Carrie and Aidan's relationship on hold.

How it ended

And Just Like That revolved around Carrie’s search for love after Mr. Big (Chris Noth) died of a cardiac arrest after a workout on his Peloton bike. During the series finale, Carrie's relationship with Aidan (John Corbett) was put on hold after he decided he needed to be with his son, who was in a car accident. At the time, he asked Carrie to wait five years for him, until his youngest son is out of his teenage years, upon realizing he needed to be a constant presence in his children's lives. In the final scene, with Carrie in Greece, a voiceover from Carrie stated, "She was not alone; she was on her own."

Source: HBO 'And Just Like That' closed with Carrie saying she's 'not alone.'

"I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love," Davis shared on Instagram. Following the finale, Parker also took to Instagram, sharing her gratitude for the "joy, adventure, and the greatest kind of hard work" that went into the show. "I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all," she wrote.

Source: HBO Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis relished their time filming 'AJLT.'