Kyle Cooke Sparks Romance With Southern Charm's Salley Carson After Amanda Batula Split
July 12 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Kyle Cooke has reportedly embarked on a new romantic adventure with Southern Charm star Salley Carson following his separation from Amanda Batula. Sources indicate that their relationship is casual but promising.
“It’s new and casual, but he’s really into her and they’ve been having fun,” a sourced revealed.
The two have only spent time together a few times but have developed a strong connection.
“They have a lot of chemistry,” the source added.
Recently, Cooke, 43, and Carson, 31, were spotted at the By the Way restaurant and bar in Charleston, S.C., where they were seen enjoying each other's company alongside Carson's castmates Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.
“The group appeared to be getting along,” another source reported, emphasizing the chemistry between Cooke and Carson.
After their outing, the two Bravo stars left the bar together, leading to speculation about their relationship status. Representatives for Carson and Cooke have not yet provided comments on the situation.
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During the recent Season 10 reunion of Summer House, Cooke faced questions about his connection with Carson.
Host Andy Cohen asked, “What’s up with you and Salley from Southern Charm? Is that a thing? Did you guys hook up?”
Ciara Miller, a fellow cast member, recounted her reaction to the news.
“When I found that out, I immediately called Amanda, and I told her that Kyle was making out with Salley, and I thought that that was crazy,” she stated.
As Cooke moves forward, Batula, 34, has also found new love. She confirmed her relationship with West Wilson, 31, in March following their initial dating rumors. This comes after Cooke and Batula announced their amicable separation in January, stating their desire for privacy as they navigate this new chapter.
In their joint statement, the couple expressed, “It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter.”