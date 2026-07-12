Kyle Cooke Sparks Romance With Southern Charm's Salley Carson After Amanda Batula Split

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Cooke has reportedly embarked on a new romantic adventure with Southern Charm star Salley Carson following his separation from Amanda Batula. Sources indicate that their relationship is casual but promising.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA; @salleycarson/Instagram Kyle Cooke has reportedly started spending time with 'Southern Charm' star Salley Carson.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s new and casual, but he’s really into her and they’ve been having fun,” a sourced revealed. The two have only spent time together a few times but have developed a strong connection. “They have a lot of chemistry,” the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kyle Cooke and Salley Carson have only met up a few times but already share strong chemistry, per a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, Cooke, 43, and Carson, 31, were spotted at the By the Way restaurant and bar in Charleston, S.C., where they were seen enjoying each other's company alongside Carson's castmates Craig Conover and Austen Kroll. “The group appeared to be getting along,” another source reported, emphasizing the chemistry between Cooke and Carson. After their outing, the two Bravo stars left the bar together, leading to speculation about their relationship status. Representatives for Carson and Cooke have not yet provided comments on the situation.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kyle Cooke and Salley Carson were recently spotted together at By the Way restaurant.

Article continues below advertisement

During the recent Season 10 reunion of Summer House, Cooke faced questions about his connection with Carson. Host Andy Cohen asked, “What’s up with you and Salley from Southern Charm? Is that a thing? Did you guys hook up?”

Article continues below advertisement

Ciara Miller, a fellow cast member, recounted her reaction to the news. “When I found that out, I immediately called Amanda, and I told her that Kyle was making out with Salley, and I thought that that was crazy,” she stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram During the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion, Kyle Cooke confirmed that he kissed Salley Carson before the show's February premiere.