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Amanda Batula and West Wilson Didn't Act Like a 'Genuine Couple at All' During 'Summer House' Reunion, Body Language Expert Claims

Photo of Amanda Batula and West Wilson
Source: Bravo

Amanda Batula and West Wilson appeared out of sync at the 'Summer House' reunion, a body language expert claimed.

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May 27 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

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Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s relationship may already be headed for disaster.

After part one the much-anticipated Summer House reunion aired on Tuesday, May 26, body language expert Inaabal Honigman noted their connection did not seem “genuine.”

Ciara Miller, who used to date Wilson and was once close friends with Batula, dragged the latter while Wilson remained reserved by her side on the couch.

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Image of Amanda Batula teared up during the 'Summer House' reunion.
Source: Bravo

Amanda Batula teared up during the 'Summer House' reunion.

"The fact that West chooses to stay silent while Amanda gets completely torn apart on her own is awful enough in itself. But even more revealing is that Amanda barely seems to care that he’s leaving her to fend for herself,” Honigman shared on behalf of Casino.org. “That lack of reaction suggests there’s no real bond of trust, loyalty, love, protectiveness, or sense of purpose between them. They don’t come across as a genuine couple at all.”

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Image of Ciara Miller dragged Amanda Batula at the 'Summer House' reunion.
Source: Bravo

Ciara Miller dragged former friend Amanda Batula at the 'Summer House' reunion.

The expert noted Wilson’s “presence in the conversation” was “almost entirely passive,” indicated by how he “laced his hands together in front of him, a gesture often linked to withholding information.”

“He appears to be keeping secrets, opening the possibility that their relationship was less PG than Amanda claims,” Honigman added.

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Image of Amanda Batula was previously married to Kyle Cooke.
Source: @imkylecooke/Instagram

Amanda Batula was previously married to Kyle Cooke.

At the reunion, Batula claimed she and Wilson never hooked up when she was married. However, Honigman found that “her body language feels inconsistent, like she may be concealing something.” As Miller continued to call out her behavior, Batula was visibly uncomfortable.

“Amanda's moves become more tight, more jerky, suggesting that she's becoming nervous and panicked, feeling like she is being unjustly maligned,” said Honigman. "As everyone begins turning against Amanda, her initial panic starts to morph into disgust. Her lip curls and her brows lower in visible repulsion, revealing just how offended she feels by the accusations being thrown at her."

When Did Amanda Batula and West Wilson Start Dating?

Image of Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed their relationship in March.
Source: @westling.conrad/instagram

Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed their relationship in March.

Batula and estranged husband Kyle Cooke announced their split on January 19. According to Wilson, things turned romantic between him and Batula at the end of February.

"When we were out, I kind of looked at Amanda," he told host Andy Cohen during the reunion. "And I was like, ‘Am I f------ crazy or is there a little something going on here?'"

They reportedly shared their first kiss after a group brunch on March 1 and were not intimate until after they announced their romance publicly on March 31.

"Everything that was happening between us was PG," Batula claimed. "Everything started with conversation and emotion."

"This isn't a s-- scandal," Wilson insisted. “This was, like, hanging out."

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