Amanda Batula and West Wilson Didn't Act Like a 'Genuine Couple at All' During 'Summer House' Reunion, Body Language Expert Claims

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Source: Bravo Amanda Batula teared up during the 'Summer House' reunion.

"The fact that West chooses to stay silent while Amanda gets completely torn apart on her own is awful enough in itself. But even more revealing is that Amanda barely seems to care that he’s leaving her to fend for herself,” Honigman shared on behalf of Casino.org. “That lack of reaction suggests there’s no real bond of trust, loyalty, love, protectiveness, or sense of purpose between them. They don’t come across as a genuine couple at all.”

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Source: Bravo Ciara Miller dragged former friend Amanda Batula at the 'Summer House' reunion.

The expert noted Wilson’s “presence in the conversation” was “almost entirely passive,” indicated by how he “laced his hands together in front of him, a gesture often linked to withholding information.” “He appears to be keeping secrets, opening the possibility that their relationship was less PG than Amanda claims,” Honigman added.

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Source: @imkylecooke/Instagram Amanda Batula was previously married to Kyle Cooke.

At the reunion, Batula claimed she and Wilson never hooked up when she was married. However, Honigman found that “her body language feels inconsistent, like she may be concealing something.” As Miller continued to call out her behavior, Batula was visibly uncomfortable. “Amanda's moves become more tight, more jerky, suggesting that she's becoming nervous and panicked, feeling like she is being unjustly maligned,” said Honigman. "As everyone begins turning against Amanda, her initial panic starts to morph into disgust. Her lip curls and her brows lower in visible repulsion, revealing just how offended she feels by the accusations being thrown at her."

When Did Amanda Batula and West Wilson Start Dating?

Source: @westling.conrad/instagram Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed their relationship in March.