REALITY TV NEWS Kyle Richards' Assets Pop Out of Plunging Dress at BravoCon: 'Really Hot' Source: mega Kyle Richards' assets almost popped out of her dress on the red carpet at the kickoff event for BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 13. Allie Fasanella Nov. 14 2025, Published 4:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Richards knows how to dress for Sin City. Appearing at a kickoff event for BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 13, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, left little to the imagination as she hit the red carpet in a shimmering dress with a deep plunging neckline. Richards' b---- popped out of the skimpy dress as she chatted about the series' upcoming 15th season with Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @bravotv/instagram Kyle Richards wore a revealing dress at BravoCon in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Fan Reactions to Kyle Richards' Daring Look

Source: @bravotv/instagram Fans paid Richards plenty of compliments on her sultry look for the night.

One fan cut to the chase, commenting on the video, "Her b---- 🔥🔥🔥🙌." Another wrote, "My Queen looks stunning 🔥." A third added, "Kyle looks goooodddd 😍." A fourth tagged the reality star, writing, "This lady is absolutely beautiful and s---."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bravotv/instagram Some thought Kyle Richards should 'put' her assets away.

Others weren't as impressed with Richards' outfit. While one person said, "Say no to the dress," another wrote, "Put them away Kyle, act your age." Someone else seemed to suggest that her b------ looked flat, writing, "Yikes Now streaming on @pancakes 🥞." Another person said they thought she needed a necklace.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Richards' Future on 'RHOBH'

Source: mega Kyle Richards recently revealed she doesn't know how much longer she'll be on the show.

In a conversation with an outlet last month, the mom-of-four opened up about her time on the popular franchise. "I don't know how long this can go on, how long I can go on for," she confessed during an appearance at Raising Brows Live, hosted by Anastasia Soare and Oprah Winfrey, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on October 23. "It's been a long time. 15 years. It really is," she added. Richards is the last remaining cast member from the show's original 2010 lineup, following the exit of Lisa Vanderpump in 2019 after the ninth season. Her sister Kim Richards, 61, and Kathy Hilton, 66, have also appeared on the show throughout the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Kyle Richards shared that her sister Kim is 'great.'

She continued, sharing, "There are things I want to do, and it takes up a lot of time." Kyle also revealed how how Kim, who has dealt with substance abuse issues for many years, is doing. When Chanel asked about the former child star, the OG Housewife replied that she's "great."