Kim Richards Put on Psychiatric Hold Over Dispute With Sister Kyle After Substance Abuse Relapse: Report
After years of sobriety, Kim Richards has reportedly relapsed, leading to an incident at sister Kyle Richards' home on Wednesday, September 25.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 60, was put on a psychiatric hold following the dispute with her younger sibling, 55, in Los Angeles. Earlier this week, authorities were called to the property and Kim was removed from the premises.
Kim had previously been given permission to stay at Kyle's home, however, that privilege was later rescinded due to her substance abuse issues. It's been reported police had supposedly been told Kim was not allowed at the house in hopes that cutting her off would push her to get sober.
- 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Kyle Richards Is Urging Sister Kim Richards To Seek Treatment For Mental Health & Other Issues
- 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Kim Richards Spotted In LA After Leaving Hospital Against Doctor’s Advice
- Kyle Richards Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Niece Paris Hilton On Her Birthday
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
More to come...
TMZ reported on Kim's psychiatric hold.