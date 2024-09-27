or
Kim Richards Put on Psychiatric Hold Over Dispute With Sister Kyle After Substance Abuse Relapse: Report

Photo of Kim Richards.
Kim Richards reportedly relapsed after 2011 rehab stay.

Sept. 27 2024, Updated 12:50 p.m. ET

After years of sobriety, Kim Richards has reportedly relapsed, leading to an incident at sister Kyle Richards' home on Wednesday, September 25.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 60, was put on a psychiatric hold following the dispute with her younger sibling, 55, in Los Angeles. Earlier this week, authorities were called to the property and Kim was removed from the premises.

Kim Richards reportedly got into a fight with sister Kyle at the latter's home.

Kim had previously been given permission to stay at Kyle's home, however, that privilege was later rescinded due to her substance abuse issues. It's been reported police had supposedly been told Kim was not allowed at the house in hopes that cutting her off would push her to get sober.

More to come...

TMZ reported on Kim's psychiatric hold.

