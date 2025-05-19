Kyle Richards Fans Go Crazy After She Celebrates Daughter's Engagement With Old and New 'RHOBH' Costars: 'The Cast We Need'

“Our beautiful bride to be @alexiaumansky was feeling the love last night 🤍,” Richards captioned a photo of herself with her daughter alongside Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley.

“Also,” she added, “someone here didn’t know their jacket was on upside down 🙃 #dejavu,” referring to a famous scene from the show.

Kemsley and Richards feuded during the majority of Season 14, so seeing them together — especially arm in arm — was quite surprising for some.

“So happy to be there to celebrate the first of many beautiful moments for our stunning @alexiaumansky and her love, Jake!” Kemsley commented on the snap. “Such a fun night!”