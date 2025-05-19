Kyle Richards Fans Go Crazy After She Celebrates Daughter's Engagement With Old and New 'RHOBH' Costars: 'The Cast We Need'
Fans went crazy after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards reunited with some of her past and present costars at her daughter Alexia Umansky’s engagement party.
A Surprise Reunion
“Our beautiful bride to be @alexiaumansky was feeling the love last night 🤍,” Richards captioned a photo of herself with her daughter alongside Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley.
“Also,” she added, “someone here didn’t know their jacket was on upside down 🙃 #dejavu,” referring to a famous scene from the show.
Kemsley and Richards feuded during the majority of Season 14, so seeing them together — especially arm in arm — was quite surprising for some.
“So happy to be there to celebrate the first of many beautiful moments for our stunning @alexiaumansky and her love, Jake!” Kemsley commented on the snap. “Such a fun night!”
The Season of 'RHOBH' We 'Need'
Other RHOBH stars also commented, with Erika Jayne leaving a heart.
For her part, Bozoma St. John wrote, “Awww wish I could’ve been there last night! Her Auntie Boz is sending massive hugs! Congrats all the way around!! ❤️.”
Many fans also took to the comments to share their thoughts on the group of women in the photograph, with one sharing they were “hoping this was the new RHOBH cast."
Another similarly wrote, “This is the season of RHOBH we need.”
Some weighed in Rinna potentially returning to the franchise, with one noting they felt “like this is Rinna announcing she’s back,” while another RHOBH fan shared, “We need Rinna back on RHOBH. PLEASE.”
Lisa Rinna's Disdain for Andy Cohen
Since leaving the show, Rinna has been vocal about her disdain for producers and Andy Cohen.
She complained about the latter on Grindr’s “Who’s The A------?” podcast when the topic was brought up of what would make her come return to RHOBH.
“I would like to go back… with two rhinestone f------- diamond chainsaws and cut all their heads off,” Rinna shared. “That would f-------- be the greatest day of my life.”
She specifically stated who she would want to go after, revealing, “Producers, head of Bravo, Andy f------ Cohen.”
“All of them,” she reiterated. “Just slice and dice all their f------- heads off. That would be f------- heaven, okay?”
However, Rinna said she would "maybe" return in the future.
As of now, casting for Season 15 of RHOBH has not been revealed, with the only change confirmed being that Garcelle Beauvais left the show.