Lisa Rinna Reveals She 'Gave' Her 'Power' to Andy Cohen During Tense Reunion: 'I Saw Myself Slip Into a Version of Me That Doesn't Exist Anymore'

Lisa Rinna got candid about reuniting with Andy Cohen on his talk show.

March 25 2025, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

Lisa Rinna opened up about how unsettling it was interacting with Andy Cohen again on a recent episode of her podcast.

Lisa Rinna said she would never return to 'RHOBH.'

“The minute I walked into that space, I fell into a trope of Housewife to Big Daddy,” Rinna stated to husband Harry Hamlin, exposing the imbalance that exists between Cohen and a Bravolebrity. “I gave my power to Andy Cohen, who is my boss. Just dynamically, that’s where I went right back to — almost like a little girl going back to the role she plays in her family.”

She went on to note the trauma isn’t something she’s been able to leave in the past.

“I wouldn’t have said it if I didn’t agree in some way,” she noted about the on-air tension she had with Cohen. “But I was reacting to something deeper. Think about the way we revert when we go back into situations that hold trauma.”

Andy Cohen got into it with Lisa Rinna on SiriusXM.

While Rinna shared she’s in a better place today, as she has not been on RHOBH in over two years, but she “saw myself slip into a version of me that doesn’t exist anymore" during her interaction with Cohen.

The Melrose Place alum got into it on a February 10 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live when the Bravo bigwig confronted her over comments she made about RHOBH.

“Why are you saying that the show is the Titanic?” he asked her. “You mouth off.”

Lisa Rinna said 'RHOBH' was like the Titanic.

While she apologized at first for hurting his feelings, she back peddled a bit, saying she “meant to say Titanic” but was sorry for the drama the comments caused. When the Watch What Happens Live host pointed out that was a “non-apology apology,” Rinna remarked she didn’t “really feel bad about it.”

Rinna also griped about Cohen on Grindr’s “Who’s The A------?” podcast when the topic was brought up of what would make her return to the Real Housewives.

“I would like to go back… with two rhinestone f------- diamond chainsaws and cut all their heads off,” Rinna revealed. “That would f-------- be the greatest day of my life.”

As for who she would want to go after, she noted, “Producers, head of Bravo, Andy f------ Cohen.”

Lisa Rinna joked she would want to cut Andy Cohen's head off.

“All of them,” she reiterated. “Just slice and dice all their f------- heads off. That would be f------- heaven, okay?”

Rinna still seemed unsure, as she said she would "maybe" return in the future.

