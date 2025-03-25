Lisa Rinna Reveals She 'Gave' Her 'Power' to Andy Cohen During Tense Reunion: 'I Saw Myself Slip Into a Version of Me That Doesn't Exist Anymore'

“The minute I walked into that space, I fell into a trope of Housewife to Big Daddy,” Rinna stated to husband Harry Hamlin, exposing the imbalance that exists between Cohen and a Bravolebrity. “I gave my power to Andy Cohen, who is my boss. Just dynamically, that’s where I went right back to — almost like a little girl going back to the role she plays in her family.”

She went on to note the trauma isn’t something she’s been able to leave in the past.

“I wouldn’t have said it if I didn’t agree in some way,” she noted about the on-air tension she had with Cohen. “But I was reacting to something deeper. Think about the way we revert when we go back into situations that hold trauma.”