Kylie Jenner Accused of Autotuning Her Voice in Shocking Song Release: 'It's Awful!'

Kylie Jenner can sing? The reality star, 29, shocked fans when she released her first-ever song, "Fourth Strike," under the name "King Kylie" on Tuesday, October 14.

Kylie Jenner Drops a Song

Source: Kylie Jenner/YouTube Kylie Jenner sings in 'Fourth Strike.'

"Touch me, baby / Tell me I’m your baby / Write your name all over my body / Cross the line, I might do it again (Oh) / Do it on purpose just to see how it ends," she sings, before ending with a whisper of "King Kylie." Fans dragged the star for allegedly autotuning her voice. "How embarrassing king autotune 😂," one person wrote on X. "Jesus it’s awful," another quipped. "Please unrelease this," a third begged.

Kylie Jenner's Blue Hair

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner dyed part of her hair blue.

Jenner is also channeling her iconic "King Kylie" era with an edgy new hairstyle. She debuted teal hair extensions, harkening back to her viral 2015 aesthetic, in a Monday, October 13, selfie. The billionaire paired her fresh locks with a strapless leather top, acrylic nails and four silver bracelets. "Kylie jenner i’m coming for you b----," she captioned her post. "🔥…Do we need to run the lash extensions back 😅," Yris Palmer commented. "King Kylie started the love bracelet stacking... WITH diamonds of course," one fan pointed out, noting her previous tendency to wear Cartier Love Bracelets.

Kylie Jenner's 'King Kylie' Makeup Collection

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner is launching a 'King Kylie' makeup collection.

Jenner's song and appearance are tied to her upcoming "King Kylie" Kylie Cosmetics makeup drop on October 18. The collection is an ode to her viral style from her late teens and early 20s, when her beauty empire was just starting to take off. "This King Kylie Collection is truly for you!!! 💋 you’re the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn’t be here...10 years later!" she captioned a photo covered in silver glitter with a crown. "Without your support. I’ve seen all your messages asking for a King Kylie collection, the fearless era that had a dream at just 17 years old! .. and that’s why I posted that tweet back in 2022." She continued, "I wanted to give you exactly what you’ve been waiting for. from the bottom of my heart, thank you for being on this journey with me. I hope this collection makes you as happy as you’ve made me."

Kylie Jenner Dragged on Social Media for 'King Kylie' Video With Police Officers

Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok Kylie Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics during her 'King Kylie' era in 2015.

The Kardashians star is facing controversy for her video advertisement promoting the new line. In the promo, a handcuffed Jenner is escorted by a police officer on each side. She donned a tiny leather sports bra, shorts, tights and stilettos that clanked as she strutted down the hallway, once again sporting blue highlights. "The country’s boiling over, citizens being dragged off by rogue badge hungry rent-a-cops, and Kylie Jenner drops a handcuffed hot-pants photoshoot to promote COSMETICS. This isn’t satire; it’s American rot," one Reddit user roasted the Kylie Cosmetics founder. "Lol as if she could ever comprehend what the people she cosplays as are going thru. this is insanely disgusting, and i didnt even think about how deeply out of touch this was til i read your title for this post. you’re so right," another raged. A third user rendered the clip "actually gross."

Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok The 'King Kylie' collection launches on October 18.