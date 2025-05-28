Kylie Jenner Accused of Obsessively Copying Timothée Chalamet's Ex Lily-Rose Depp: 'It's Definitely a Mental Illness'
Does Timothée Chalamet's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, have a fixation on his ex Lily-Rose Depp?
Fans noticed the reality star has posted several similar photos as the actress and has also copied her style over the past two years.
Many fans pointed to Jenner's new affinity for wearing Chanel, a brand Depp has been an ambassador of for years.
Is Kylie Jenner Copying Lily-Rose Depp's Style?
"She’s trying to be LRD [Lily-Rose Depp] again here with the Chanel style lol. Miss Depp has been a Chanel girl for years. So cringe," one person on Reddit said alongside a photo of the women in similar designer outfits.
Another called the mother-of-two a "LRD copy cat," while a third quipped, "If I were Lily-Rose Depp I’d be glad to be such an inspiration to half of the Hollywood wannabes."
Though Jenner hasn't responded to the claims, an insider told RadarOnline.com of the situation, "There are only so many times where you can brush it off as mere coincidences."
The source added, "[It's] something people need to be called out for, not ignored. It's definitely a mental illness."
The Oscar nominee dated Depp in 2018 after they met on the set of The King. She's been seeing musician 070 Shake since January 2023.
Kylie Jenner Is 'Insecure' About Timothée Chalamet's Intimate Scenes
Another insider noted that mimicking the blonde beauty may be due to the makeup mogul's "insecurities," as she also allegedly isn't a fan of when Chalamet has to do intimate scenes with female costars.
"It bugs her to watch scenes of Timothée kissing other girls. She's jealous of the beauties he's starred with," the source explained. "Now she's henpecking and drawing boundaries and issuing him with a desperate plea to stop doing steamy scenes."
"She wants him to go for roles worthy of his superior talent and not be portrayed as a s-- symbol. She just doesn't like other women getting their hands on him," they added.
Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Romance
The Dune actor and Jenner first sparked dating rumors in April 2023, and they've been going strong ever since.
Though they used to keep their romance out of the spotlight, they've had no problem packing on the PDA this year, having walked their first red carpet together earlier this month at an event in Italy.
As OK! reported, rumors are swirling that Chalamet could pop the question any day.
"Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship, but that’s exactly what has happened and both of them do say they want to spend the rest of their lives together," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "They’re not hedging that kind of talk or beating around the bush about it — it’s right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later."