Kylie Jenner Accused of Obsessively Copying Timothée Chalamet's Ex Lily-Rose Depp: 'It's Definitely a Mental Illness'

The Dune actor and Jenner first sparked dating rumors in April 2023, and they've been going strong ever since.

Though they used to keep their romance out of the spotlight, they've had no problem packing on the PDA this year, having walked their first red carpet together earlier this month at an event in Italy.

As OK! reported, rumors are swirling that Chalamet could pop the question any day.

"Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship, but that’s exactly what has happened and both of them do say they want to spend the rest of their lives together," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "They’re not hedging that kind of talk or beating around the bush about it — it’s right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later."