Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Inner Circle Know an 'Engagement Is Going to Happen Sooner Rather Than Later': Source

Photo of Kylie Jenner with Timothee Chalamet
Source: cbs

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for around two years.

By:

April 6 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Over the past several months, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have stopped hiding their romance and attended several high-profile events together, such as the 2025 Golden Globes in January and the March Academy Awards.

The change is no coincidence, as a source claimed the stars have become so serious that they recently started talking about walking down the aisle!

Source: @thr/x

Timothée Chalamet brought girlfriend Kylie Jenner to the 2025 Oscars, but he walked the red carpet by himself.

"Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship, but that’s exactly what has happened and both of them do say they want to spend the rest of their lives together," the insider spilled to a news outlet.

"They’re not hedging that kind of talk or beating around the bush about it — it’s right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later," the source noted.

Source: @instylegermany/TikTok

After staying under the radar, the power couple now has no problem packing on PDA.

The source added that the reality star, 27, is "playing for keeps and he totally recognizes that."

As OK! reported, the couple first sparked romance rumors in April 2023 after reportedly meeting at Paris Fashion Week that February, and since then, their respective families have witnessed them fall in love.

Since their relationship has only grown stronger, Jenner was happy to introduce her and ex Travis Scott's two kids — daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3 — to the movie star.

One source said Chalamet is "great" with the tots, revealing, "They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he’s always at the house and staying over."

The source said the makeup mogul was "thrilled the kids love him just as much as she does!"

Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

According to a source, the 'Wonka' actor gets along 'great' with the two kids Jenner shares with ex Travis Scott.

Another insider revealed the Dune star even had a Christmas celebration with Jenner and her little ones last year since they weren't going to be able to spend the actual holiday side by side.

"They had a really nice dinner together with Kylie’s family, and they drove around to look at Christmas lights," the insider said. "The kids had a really magical time, and Kylie and Timothée made some very special memories together."

Source: @eitakylie/instagram

The source claimed Jenner and Chalamet 'want to spend the rest of their lives together.'

Prior to Chalamet meeting Jenner's kids, an insider claimed the brunette beauty was "concerned her lifestyle would scare him off."

"She's beyond rich, famous, and has two kids — she knows there is a lot that comes along with dating her! But they have connected more than either of them ever expected," they shared.

Life & Style reported on the engagement buzz.

