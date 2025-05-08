COUPLES Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Appear 'in Love' During Red Carpet Debut, Body Language Expert Reveals Source: MEGA All signs pointed to love during Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's red carpet debut.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just made their red carpet debut looking more in love than ever. Body language expert Judi James reported on their intimate behavior toward one another during the Wednesday, May 7, event in Rome.

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet cozied up on the red carpet.

The specialist noted that Jenner, 27, "appears less clingy here and less inclined to work the pose as she has on most of their appearances together." They stood as individuals yet complemented each other, holding hands in a series of different poses. "[Chalamet] seems to retain one facial expression and the rather languid one-hand-in-a pocket pose, even when he is walking out onto the red carpet, but this new look does make him more visually compatible with Kylie as his sophistication levels have risen to match her signature elegant, basic black styling," the body language expert said.

Source: E! News/YouTube Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their red carpet debut.

James further pointed out how the Dune star's demeanor looks "grown-up, which forms a match with hers." In one snapshot, the Kylie Cosmetics founder leaned back on her beau as he wrapped a hand around her torso, "although not many women appreciate having a hand placed on their stomach in the way that he's doing here." However, Jenner gave "an approval gesture by placing her own hand on top of his and inclining her head backwards to look like a woman in love." James concluded that the duo looked more photogenic during this outing than they had before, although the actor was caught with an "odd" expression when making eye contact with his woman in one photo.

Inside the Couple's Fun Night

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet posed for photos in Italy.

The celeb couple stepped out for the David di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy, where Chalamet, 29, received the honorary award for Cinematic Excellence. The beauty mogul bared her cleavage in a long black gown with statement earrings from Schiaparelli. One accessory featured a gold brass finger adorned with a pearl while the other was a hand wrapped around the side of her ear. The Wonka actor donned a sleek velvet suit with a white flower on his lapel.

Why Wasn't Timothée Chalamet at the Met Gala?

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet did not attend the Met Gala together.