Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Appear 'in Love' During Red Carpet Debut, Body Language Expert Reveals
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just made their red carpet debut looking more in love than ever.
Body language expert Judi James reported on their intimate behavior toward one another during the Wednesday, May 7, event in Rome.
The specialist noted that Jenner, 27, "appears less clingy here and less inclined to work the pose as she has on most of their appearances together." They stood as individuals yet complemented each other, holding hands in a series of different poses.
"[Chalamet] seems to retain one facial expression and the rather languid one-hand-in-a pocket pose, even when he is walking out onto the red carpet, but this new look does make him more visually compatible with Kylie as his sophistication levels have risen to match her signature elegant, basic black styling," the body language expert said.
James further pointed out how the Dune star's demeanor looks "grown-up, which forms a match with hers."
In one snapshot, the Kylie Cosmetics founder leaned back on her beau as he wrapped a hand around her torso, "although not many women appreciate having a hand placed on their stomach in the way that he's doing here."
However, Jenner gave "an approval gesture by placing her own hand on top of his and inclining her head backwards to look like a woman in love."
James concluded that the duo looked more photogenic during this outing than they had before, although the actor was caught with an "odd" expression when making eye contact with his woman in one photo.
Inside the Couple's Fun Night
The celeb couple stepped out for the David di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy, where Chalamet, 29, received the honorary award for Cinematic Excellence.
The beauty mogul bared her cleavage in a long black gown with statement earrings from Schiaparelli. One accessory featured a gold brass finger adorned with a pearl while the other was a hand wrapped around the side of her ear.
The Wonka actor donned a sleek velvet suit with a white flower on his lapel.
Why Wasn't Timothée Chalamet at the Met Gala?
Jenner attended the Met Gala without her man on Monday, May 5. She rocked a custom Ferragamo gown with a mesh corset as she posed on the blue carpet with the brand's creative director, Maximilian Davis.
Meanwhile, Chalamet stayed home to watch the New York Knicks' playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics with his friends on his iPad.
A few days earlier, the lovebirds packed on the PDA while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game on April 30.
They first began dating in 2023.