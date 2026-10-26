Kylie Jenner Allegedly Files Trademark for Daughter Stormi's Skincare Line

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Kylie Jenner is reportedly laying the groundwork for her 8-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, to enter the beauty industry after filing a trademark application for her name covering skincare, cosmetics and other personal care products. According to The U.S. Sun, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 29, submitted the application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 24, listing products ranging from skin cleansers and body oils to fragrances, hair care preparations and nail polish. The filing remains pending, and Jenner has not announced plans to launch a beauty company for Stormi, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

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Kylie Trademark Filing Covers Skincare and Beauty Products

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner reportedly filed to trademark her 8-year-old daughter Stormi Webster's name for skincare.

The application trademarks Stormi's name for various beauty and personal care items, paving the way for Jenner to launch a brand under her daughter's name. Jenner claimed an intention to use the name for "goods and services" involving skin lotions, shower gels, cosmetics and other beauty-related items. However, the application has not been approved, and the filing alone does not confirm that a product line is in development. Jenner has already established herself in the beauty industry through Kylie Cosmetics, which has expanded well beyond the lip products that initially brought the brand widespread attention.

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Kylie Previously Filed to Trademark 'Stormi World'

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Jenner previously filed to trademark 'Stormi World' in 2022.

In 2022, Jenner filed a trademark application for "Stormi World," a name seemingly inspired by Scott's Astroworld album and music festival. Even though Jenner used the theme for Stormi's big birthday party, no official company was launched. A previous trademark filing shows she likes to secure her daughter's name early, even without a business ready.

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Kylie Teased Stormi's Secret Business

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner teased a 'little secret brand' for Stormi in 2021.

Jenner previously hinted that her daughter Stormi was getting ready to enter the business world at just 3 years old. "She's actually launching a little secret brand soon that we've been working on for a while, but finally… pedal to the metal," Jenner said. Despite the announcement, the proposed brand never materialized. Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner, has also spoken about Stormi's early exposure to the family's business operations, describing how the young girl accompanies her mother to work. "Kylie goes to work with Stormi, and Stormi loves it. She just absorbs it," Kris said.

Inside Kylie's Beauty Empire

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner built on the success of her 2015 Kylie Cosmetics launch by introducing Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby and Khy.