Kylie Jenner Praises Natural Curls, Encourages 8-Year-Old Stormi to Embrace Her Hair in New Video Baking Halloween Cookies

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner is hoping her daughter, Stormi Webster, will embrace her natural hair before experimenting with a new look. During a family baking session with Stormi, 8, and her younger brother, Aire Webster, 4, the makeup mogul revealed that her daughter has been asking to change her curls. “Stormi has been talking about, she really wants to straighten her hair, and I’m kind of not into the idea,” Kylie, 29, admitted in the new YouTube video, shared on October 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/YOUTUBE Kylie Jenner agreed to let Stormi Webster straighten her hair for special occasions.

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner let Stormi Webster experiment with her pink wig collection.

While the mom of two wasn't entirely sold on the idea, she agreed to let Stormi straighten her hair for Halloween. “And my birthday!” Stormi quickly reminded her mother. “You said!” The little girl, who sported box braids in the video, has already had plenty of opportunities to experiment with different looks.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Has Previously Shared Her Love of Styling Stormi Webster's Natural Curls

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner shared a childhood Halloween memory with Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner.

In June, Kylie shared a photo of her daughter sporting a long, bubblegum-pink wig while playing on her iPad, joking that Stormi had gotten into her wig closet. The reality star, who became known for her colorful wigs during her iconic “King Kylie” era, has also previously spoken about how much she enjoys learning to style her daughter's curls. “I love doing her hair. I’m not the best, but I love learning,” she wrote alongside a 2019 Instagram Story showing herself putting Stormi's hair into a tiny ponytail. “Some of my favorite memories are of my mom doing my hair,” she added, referring to Kris Jenner. “Can’t wait till [Stormi’s] hair is long enough to all fit in the pony. Gotta make it work for now," she stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Baked Halloween Cookies With Stormi Webster and Aire Webster

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/YOUTUBE Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in 2018.

The latest video also offered a peek at how Kylie and her little ones are preparing for Halloween. Dressed in matching orange-and-white pumpkin-print pajamas, the trio got busy rolling out orange, purple and green cookie dough before decorating their treats with white icing and spooky fondant decorations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child, Aire Webster, in 2022.

Kylie also asked her children what they wanted to dress up as for the holiday. “Pirate!” Aire answered without hesitation. When Kylie suggested that the entire family could dress up as pirates, however, Stormi didn't seem particularly thrilled with the proposal. The beauty mogul then shared a throwback photo of herself dressed as a pirate alongside her older sister, Kendall Jenner, and their mother, Kris.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner reflected on becoming a mother to Stormi Webster at 20, calling it 'wild.'