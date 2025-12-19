Kylie Jenner's Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Figure in Tiny String Bikini Months After BBL Reduction Surgery: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou wasn’t afraid of showing her new curves months after revealing she underwent BBL reduction surgery. Karanikolaou, 28, turned heads by posing in a tiny, black string bikini in new sultry photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, December 18. In the photos, the influencer rocked wet hair and big black sunglasses as she posed poolside.

Article continues below advertisement

Stassie Karanikolaou Showed Off Her Curves

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou turned heads with her various bikini looks on vacation.

“❤️🥹🥰🫦🦋✨,” she captioned the carousel of photos. In another shot, Karanikolaou lounged on a cozy lawn chair, flaunting her snatched stomach while keeping her face hidden under a black baseball hat. Karanikolaou served a few different looks during the trip, slipping into a baby pink bikini that featured bows at the center.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Were Obsessed With Stassie Karanikolaou's Look

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Fans reacted to Stassie Karanikolaou's sultry bikini photos in the comments section.

“Sizzling bikini moments with stunning Stas and her squad serving up fierce vibes!” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, “body is teaaaaa QUEEN.” The sultry photos come months after the social media star revealed she underwent a procedure to reduce a BBL surgery she had done when she was younger.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Stassie Karanikolaou Underwent Plastic Surgery Earlier This Year

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou wished plastic surgery wasn't 'glamorized' when she was younger.

"I wish I had someone that showed me the not-glamorized side of plastic surgery when I was younger," she told her followers in an October TikTok. "And [I] made this decision that I've actually been, for years, trying to reduce and fix. It's actually something that has made me more insecure and made me feel so inauthentic." She emphasized that she believed that everyone should be free to do what they want with their bodies, adding, “I just feel like this was a mistake I made super young and I shared my experience now because I'm hoping that I can help anyone."

Stassie Karanikolaou Reduced Her BBL

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou urged the younger generation to not alter their bodies 'for a trend at the time.'