or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Stassie Karanikolaou
OK LogoPHOTOS

Did Stassie Karanikolaou Get Plastic Surgery? See Her Before and After Photos

stassie karanikolaou plastic surgery before after photos
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou expressed her regret about undergoing a cosmetic procedure at a 'super young' age.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 2 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

2017

stassie karanikolaou plastic surgery before after photos
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou opened up about a cosmetic procedure she regrets.

Stassie Karanikolaou is not afraid to address the endless plastic surgery talks surrounding her transformation.

The YouTuber has been open about the tweaks and lifts she underwent to achieve her current look, starting with a b---- lift and lip fillers in 2017. She confirmed she had enhancements in a video on her YouTube channel and in a February 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I used to have the cutest, perkiest b---- when I was young," she told the magazine. "Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your b---- sag. I had cute b---- so I would never wear a bra. Over time, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong."

Karanikolaou decided to undergo a b----- lift without implants, which she reportedly did not regret.

"I was very open to sharing; plastic surgery is nothing be ashamed of," she told Harper's Bazaar. "A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you're insecure about. All my comments were saying, 'You're so insecure, you're so insecure,' which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn't have showed it."

Two months later, Karanikolaou uploaded a stunning photo of herself in a strapless top and jeans that accentuated her hourglass figure.

"wishing I wasn't sick and could go weekend 2 😢," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

stassie karanikolaou plastic surgery before after photos
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou is one of Kylie Jenner's closest friends.

Karanikolaou and her close friend Kylie Jenner looked young and flawless in a cute selfie she shared in May 2018.

In the same year, she showcased her smaller implants after she had them fixed.

"I'm having issues with my current ones," Karanikolaou disclosed in a YouTube video. "I'm pretty sure it's, like, bottomed-out or something, I don't know. It's, like, not in its socket."

Article continues below advertisement

2019

stassie karanikolaou plastic surgery before after photos
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Their closeness friendship sparked dating rumors, which they quickly denied.

Karanikolaou put her curvaceous silhouette on full display in a photo from her July 2019 vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

She wrote, "fendi fendi @elcycervintage."

Article continues below advertisement

2020

stassie karanikolaou plastic surgery before after photos
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

She launched Sunny Vodka in 2022.

The model made headlines when she posed nude in a July 2020 post. Before her getaway, she uploaded a Get Ready With Me video on YouTube in which she revealed she had her lip fillers dissolved.

Article continues below advertisement

2021

stassie karanikolaou plastic surgery before after photos
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Aside from being an influencer, Stassie Karanikolaou is also a YouTuber.

MORE ON:
Stassie Karanikolaou

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Karanikolaou set pulses racing in a colorful two-piece bikini with a pattern and leopard-print design.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

stassie karanikolaou plastic surgery before after photos
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou has documented her plastic surgery journey on YouTube.

"drama queen," the social media personality captioned a May 2022 photoset, which showed her flashing the flesh in a skimpy yellow and white floral bikini.

As the subtle changes evolved into a full beauty transformation, Karanikolaou admitted to Alex Cooper that she was "hurt" by the comments she received while vacationing in Greece.

"I wanted to start crying," she shared. "I don't want to look plastic, I don't want to look fake."

Amid the hate, she divulged she had fillers "so many times" to correct her lips' asymmetry," but it reportedly "ended up just looking worse."

"I've let it get to me so many times and now I'm just like, you don't know me, I don't know you, so like, how are you gonna sit here and comment on me, like sit and talk about my lips," Karanikolaou continued.

Article continues below advertisement

2023

stassie karanikolaou plastic surgery before after photos
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

She previously dated TikToker Jaden Hossler.

Karanikolaou slayed in a matching brown lace underwear and unbuttoned white pants in November 2023.

She asked her followers, "omw to start prepping for thanksgiving dinner hbu?"

Article continues below advertisement

2024

stassie karanikolaou plastic surgery before after photos
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou has sparked plastic surgery rumors due to her changing appearance.

In an April 2024 post, Karanikolaou nearly spilled out of her brown bikini while posing on a balcony.

Article continues below advertisement

2025

stassie karanikolaou plastic surgery before after photos
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

She also works as a model.

After she previously insisted she only had implants in her chest, Karanikolaou confessed she also enhanced her backside through a Brazilian b--- lift (BBL) procedure.

"It is something that I regret and that I've been actively trying to fix for so long," she shared on her "Better Half" podcast. "I literally have another surgery like in a few weeks to try and reduce the size of it even more."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.