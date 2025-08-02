Did Stassie Karanikolaou Get Plastic Surgery? See Her Before and After Photos

Stassie Karanikolaou is not afraid to address the endless plastic surgery talks surrounding her transformation.

The YouTuber has been open about the tweaks and lifts she underwent to achieve her current look, starting with a b---- lift and lip fillers in 2017. She confirmed she had enhancements in a video on her YouTube channel and in a February 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I used to have the cutest, perkiest b---- when I was young," she told the magazine. "Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your b---- sag. I had cute b---- so I would never wear a bra. Over time, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong."

Karanikolaou decided to undergo a b----- lift without implants, which she reportedly did not regret.

"I was very open to sharing; plastic surgery is nothing be ashamed of," she told Harper's Bazaar. "A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you're insecure about. All my comments were saying, 'You're so insecure, you're so insecure,' which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn't have showed it."

Two months later, Karanikolaou uploaded a stunning photo of herself in a strapless top and jeans that accentuated her hourglass figure.

"wishing I wasn't sick and could go weekend 2 😢," she captioned the post.