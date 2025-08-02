Did Stassie Karanikolaou Get Plastic Surgery? See Her Before and After Photos
2017
Stassie Karanikolaou is not afraid to address the endless plastic surgery talks surrounding her transformation.
The YouTuber has been open about the tweaks and lifts she underwent to achieve her current look, starting with a b---- lift and lip fillers in 2017. She confirmed she had enhancements in a video on her YouTube channel and in a February 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar.
"I used to have the cutest, perkiest b---- when I was young," she told the magazine. "Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your b---- sag. I had cute b---- so I would never wear a bra. Over time, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong."
Karanikolaou decided to undergo a b----- lift without implants, which she reportedly did not regret.
"I was very open to sharing; plastic surgery is nothing be ashamed of," she told Harper's Bazaar. "A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you're insecure about. All my comments were saying, 'You're so insecure, you're so insecure,' which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn't have showed it."
Two months later, Karanikolaou uploaded a stunning photo of herself in a strapless top and jeans that accentuated her hourglass figure.
"wishing I wasn't sick and could go weekend 2 😢," she captioned the post.
2018
Karanikolaou and her close friend Kylie Jenner looked young and flawless in a cute selfie she shared in May 2018.
In the same year, she showcased her smaller implants after she had them fixed.
"I'm having issues with my current ones," Karanikolaou disclosed in a YouTube video. "I'm pretty sure it's, like, bottomed-out or something, I don't know. It's, like, not in its socket."
2019
Karanikolaou put her curvaceous silhouette on full display in a photo from her July 2019 vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
She wrote, "fendi fendi @elcycervintage."
2020
The model made headlines when she posed nude in a July 2020 post. Before her getaway, she uploaded a Get Ready With Me video on YouTube in which she revealed she had her lip fillers dissolved.
2021
Karanikolaou set pulses racing in a colorful two-piece bikini with a pattern and leopard-print design.
2022
"drama queen," the social media personality captioned a May 2022 photoset, which showed her flashing the flesh in a skimpy yellow and white floral bikini.
As the subtle changes evolved into a full beauty transformation, Karanikolaou admitted to Alex Cooper that she was "hurt" by the comments she received while vacationing in Greece.
"I wanted to start crying," she shared. "I don't want to look plastic, I don't want to look fake."
Amid the hate, she divulged she had fillers "so many times" to correct her lips' asymmetry," but it reportedly "ended up just looking worse."
"I've let it get to me so many times and now I'm just like, you don't know me, I don't know you, so like, how are you gonna sit here and comment on me, like sit and talk about my lips," Karanikolaou continued.
2023
Karanikolaou slayed in a matching brown lace underwear and unbuttoned white pants in November 2023.
She asked her followers, "omw to start prepping for thanksgiving dinner hbu?"
2024
In an April 2024 post, Karanikolaou nearly spilled out of her brown bikini while posing on a balcony.
2025
After she previously insisted she only had implants in her chest, Karanikolaou confessed she also enhanced her backside through a Brazilian b--- lift (BBL) procedure.
"It is something that I regret and that I've been actively trying to fix for so long," she shared on her "Better Half" podcast. "I literally have another surgery like in a few weeks to try and reduce the size of it even more."