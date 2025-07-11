or
Kylie Jenner Strips Down and Poses in New 'Bombshell-Inspired' Bikini Line: Photos

kylie jenner bikini campaign
Source: MEGA; Frankies Bikinis x KHY

Kylie Jenner turned heads in her new Cloud Cups swimwear collab with Frankies Bikinis.

July 11 2025, Published 7:41 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is bringing vintage glam to the beach with her steamy new swimwear collab!

The makeup mogul showed off her signature curves in a sizzling red two-piece while out in nature, casually holding a matching poolside lounger.

The bikini’s flirty front-tie top and ruched string bottoms gave off serious bombshell energy, hugging her figure in all the right places.

image of Kylie Jenner wore a red bikini while posing outdoors.
Source: Frankies Bikinis x KHY

Kylie Jenner wore a red bikini while posing outdoors.

In another jaw-dropping shot, Jenner stepped into the water wearing a polka dot black-and-white bikini, arching in a dramatic pose as the light danced across her skin.

The photos are part of her latest drop: Cloud Cups by Frankies Bikinis x KHY, co-designed by Jenner and Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello.

The vibe exuded a sultry take on vintage lingerie and iconic bombshell silhouettes. With six top styles and a variety of bottoms ranging from barely-there to full coverage, the line blends dreamy details like satin finishes, lace trims and dainty bows.

The swimwear collection prints include Strawberry Dot, Angel Spot, Midnight Lace and Lacey Leopard.

Jenner gave fans a first look on Instagram, writing, “ahhhh I’ve been dreaming of creating the perfect vintage bombshell-inspired swimwear, and teaming up with @francescaaiello to bring it to life has been so special. ♥️ we poured love into every detail. the most dreamy prints and flattering fits. our collab drops 7/16 on khy.com… @khy @frankiesbikinis.”

image of The designs are inspired by vintage lingerie and bombshell styles.
Source: Frankies Bikinis x KHY

The designs are inspired by vintage lingerie and bombshell styles.

Kylie Jenner

Naturally, her followers were obsessed.

“All the girlies needed this,” one supporter gushed, while another added, “OMG YES😍😍😍.”

“bombshell is right 😍,” a fan agreed.

“My adorable diva queen Kylie,” another follower chimed in.

image of The reality star also posed in the water wearing a polka dot bikini.
Source: Frankies Bikinis x KHY

The reality star also posed in the water wearing a polka dot bikini.

Jenner and Aiello also opened up about what this collab means to them.

“I’ve always loved Frankies Bikinis, and I’m so excited to partner with them to create this collection – with incredibly flattering silhouettes in super soft material, these are the perfect pieces for summer,” the Khy founder shared.

image of The new bikini line is called Cloud Cups by Frankies Bikinis x KHY.
Source: Frankies Bikinis x KHY

The new bikini line is called Cloud Cups by Frankies Bikinis x KHY.

“We've incorporated so many fun prints – from polka dots to leopard – and the styles are so comfortable, it feels like they float on your skin while lifting and sculpting. One of my favorite pieces is the Heavenly Satin top – the lace detail is so sweet, and it showcases the vintage aesthetic that this collection is all about,” she added.

Aiello added, “Designing this collection with Kylie felt so natural, like two girls dreaming up their perfect swim drawer. We wanted each piece to lift, shape, and sculpt while wrapping the body in delicate support.”

