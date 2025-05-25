Kylie Jenner Lets Loose and Shows Some Cleavage Alongside Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner: Photos
Who said Kylie Jenner was all work and no play?
The beauty mogul let loose for a night on the town as she celebrated the launch of her new Khy line, featuring a collaboration with London fashion designer Dilara Findikoglu.
To commemorate the drop, Jenner danced the night away on Saturday, May 24, with sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian as well as her mom, Kris Jenner.
Kylie Jenner Celebrates New Khy Line
Her bestie Hailey Bieber was in attendance to support her gal pal alongside stars, including model Amelia Gray Hamlin, NBA player LeBron James, socialite Lori Harvey and The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey.
Kylie documented the star-studded event on her Instagram Story, where she captured a photo of an impressive martini tower.
The fashionista wore a red-hot bralette, featuring a zipper in the front of her cleavage. She paired the revealing top with a tan mini skirt and fishnet stockings.
Kylie Jenner Says Dilara Findikoglu Was a 'Dream' to Partner With
The star chose not to accessorize and kept the focus on her sultry outfit, consisting of items from her new Khy line. Her dark, voluminous tresses bounced effortlessly and framed her face with loose curls.
Kylie was excited to capture her family and best friends in attire from her new drop, saying in an Instagram Story video of Khloé and a girlfriend, “The girls in Khy!”
Before the event, the Kardashians star explained in an Insta post how much her collab with Dilara meant to her.
“Introducing KHY x @dilarafindikoglu. It has been a dream to partner with Dilara Findikoglu, a brand I’ve worn and admired for years. We developed a collection that combines femininity and sexiness with meticulous construction. I can’t wait for you to see everything. launching Wednesday 5/28 at 9AM PT exclusively on khy.com,” Kylie wrote.
Noticeably absent from her important night was the beauty mogul’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, who was also missing from Kylie’s recent vacation to Turks and Caicos.
Kylie returned home just in time for her collab party after spending time with bestie Yris Palmer, sister Kendall and her two kids, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, as they enjoyed their getaway in paradise.
While beachside, Kylie and Kendall took a “drunk walk” to collect rocks and posted the footage of their adventure to Instagram, where the youngest Jenner also uploaded many sultry snaps from their vaca.
One of which featured Kylie in a $10,000 Chanel bikini as she posed on a beach chair. The star continued to prove why she’s one of the hottest in the biz with many racy photos of herself in barely-there fits and two-piece bikinis.