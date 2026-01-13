or
Kylie Jenner Blasted for Making 2026 Golden Globes About 'Herself' While Holding Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Award

Source: MEGA; @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner was blasted on social media by critics for making the Golden Globes about 'herself' while posing with boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet's award.

Jan. 12 2026, Published 7:46 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner raised a few eyebrows after critics felt she made boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Golden Globe win about herself.

“golden globes,” Jenner, 28, captioned a carousel of sultry photos taken at the 2026 ceremony via Instagram on Monday, January 12.

Kylie Jenner Posed With Timothée Chalamet's Golden Globe

Photo of Kylie Jenner was slammed for posing with Timothée Chalamet's Golden Globe on January 11.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner was slammed for posing with Timothée Chalamet's Golden Globe on January 11.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum dazzled at the Sunday, January 11, awards show in a custom curve-hugging Ashi Studio sequin gown, complete with a sweetheart neckline and sparkling, jewel-embellished straps draped across her shoulders and chest.

She finished the over-the-top look with a vintage Gucci clutch and Christian Louboutin heels.

The photo series included shots of the reality TV star posing with Chalamet's newly won Golden Globe, a move that quickly sparked criticism in the comments section.

Kylie Jenner Was Slammed for Posing With Timothée Chalamet's Golden Globe

Photo of Kylie Jenner was Timothée Chalamet's date at the 2026 Golden Globes.
Source: CBS

Kylie Jenner was Timothée Chalamet's date at the 2026 Golden Globes.

"She always make the events about herself. Timothee is the one nominated, not you," one critic wrote, while another user added, "What movie were you in again? Just wondering."

Others defended the Hulu personality, but questioned why she and Chalamet haven't gone Instagram official despite being photographed at high-profile events.

"Post him already?? You're just going to pose with his award?" a social media user wrote.

A second chimed in, "Maybe one picture of the person they were actually celebrating? @kyliejenner I adore u but come on."

Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet Took Home Best Actor at the Golden Globes

Photo of Timothée Chalamet took home the award for Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet took home the award for Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy.

Chalamet, 30, took home the award for Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy for his role in the sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme, beating out heavy hitters in the category like Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney.

In his speech, the Dune actor thanked his supporters, which included his costars, parents and girlfriend.

"My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up," Chalamet said on stage. "Always be grateful for what you have. It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here. I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter. For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much."

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Allegedy Got in a Fight During the Golden Globes

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in 2023.
Source: CBS

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in 2023.

Jenner and Chalamet, who were first romantically linked in 2023, were caught at various times during the awards show showing off major PDA.

However, a viral TikTok seemingly caught the couple mid-argument, where lip reader Nicola Hickling claimed the movie star said to the Kylie Cosmetics founder, "You must hate me," to which she responded, "Yes."

"Were you worried?" he asked. "You look bothered."

"Not here," the Kardashians star, 28, allegedly responded, then giving him a cold look. "You're annoying."

