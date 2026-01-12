'Bothered' Kylie Jenner Told Timothée Chalamet 'You're Annoying' During Argument at 2026 Golden Globes, Lip Reader Claims: Watch
Jan. 12 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
Though Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA throughout the 2026 Golden Globes, cameras caught the couple in an apparent tiff when they were taking their seats at the Sunday, January 11, show, which took place in Beverly Hills, California.
The drama was captured in a viral TikTok.
Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Argument
According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, the movie star, 30, said to his girlfriend of nearly three years, "You must hate me," to which she responded, "Yes."
"Were you worried?" the Oscar nominee asked. "You look bothered."
"Not here," the makeup mogul, 28, allegedly responded, then giving him a stern look. "You're annoying."
The Couple Packed on the PDA at the Awards Show
Whatever sparked the drama between the two didn't affect the rest of their night, as they were seen sneaking in kisses and chatting throughout the event. In fact, Chalamet's A Complete Unknown costar Elle Fanning accidentally interrupted the lovebirds when she went over to greet them.
For the star-studded ceremony, the reality star wowed in a sparkling corseted gown that featured strands of jewels decorating her décolletage, while the NYC native wore head-to-toe black. Jenner skipped the red carpet, leaving Chalamet to pose solo.
The Actor Shouts Out Kylie Jenner in His Victory Speech
The mom-of-two and her man also shared a smooch when he won Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical, with Chalamet giving her a shout-out in his speech.
"To my parents and my partner, I love you," he gushed. "Thank you so much."
The duo was also seen kissing at the after-party as Chalamet waited for his trophy to be engraved with his name.
The Dune star also mentioned Jenner when he won an honor at the Critics Choice Awards on January 4.
"Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you," he insisted. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said on stage.
Jenner was filmed mouthing back to him, "I love you."
Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Getting Engaged?
An insider told Rob Shuter’s Substack of the sweet moment, "It wasn’t just about the award. It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years."
As OK! reported, a second source said their inner circle believes an engagement is coming sooner rather than later.
"Everyone close to them says it’s happening very soon," one source spilled. "They’re serious, and it’s only a matter of timing."