'Bothered' Kylie Jenner Told Timothée Chalamet 'You're Annoying' During Argument at 2026 Golden Globes, Lip Reader Claims: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Though Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA throughout the 2026 Golden Globes, cameras caught the couple in an apparent tiff when they were taking their seats at the Sunday, January 11, show, which took place in Beverly Hills, California. The drama was captured in a viral TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Argument

@goldenglobes Pov: you sit down at the #GoldenGlobes and @kyliejenner & Timothée Chalamet are at the table ♬ original sound - Golden Globes - Golden Globes Source: @goldenglobes/tiktok A lip reader claimed Kylie Jenner told Timothée Chalamet, 'you're annoying' as they sat down.

According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, the movie star, 30, said to his girlfriend of nearly three years, "You must hate me," to which she responded, "Yes." "Were you worried?" the Oscar nominee asked. "You look bothered." "Not here," the makeup mogul, 28, allegedly responded, then giving him a stern look. "You're annoying."

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple Packed on the PDA at the Awards Show

Source: cbs The stars have been dating for nearly three years.

Whatever sparked the drama between the two didn't affect the rest of their night, as they were seen sneaking in kisses and chatting throughout the event. In fact, Chalamet's A Complete Unknown costar Elle Fanning accidentally interrupted the lovebirds when she went over to greet them. For the star-studded ceremony, the reality star wowed in a sparkling corseted gown that featured strands of jewels decorating her décolletage, while the NYC native wore head-to-toe black. Jenner skipped the red carpet, leaving Chalamet to pose solo.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actor Shouts Out Kylie Jenner in His Victory Speech

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: cbs The actor referred to Jenner as 'my partner' is his victory speech.

The mom-of-two and her man also shared a smooch when he won Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical, with Chalamet giving her a shout-out in his speech. "To my parents and my partner, I love you," he gushed. "Thank you so much." The duo was also seen kissing at the after-party as Chalamet waited for his trophy to be engraved with his name.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: cbs The pair packed on the PDA throughout the awards show, though Jenner skipped the red carpet.

The Dune star also mentioned Jenner when he won an honor at the Critics Choice Awards on January 4. "Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you," he insisted. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said on stage. Jenner was filmed mouthing back to him, "I love you."

Article continues below advertisement

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Getting Engaged?

Source: mega An insider claimed an engagement is 'happening very soon.'