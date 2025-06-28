Kylie Jenner Accused of Breaking Dress Code for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Lavish Wedding: 'Inappropriate!'
Kylie Jenner’s dress choice at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, has sparked a debate after photos of her outfit went viral.
The beauty mogul opted for a frock from British designer Dilara Findikoglu, with whom she collaborated on her latest KHY couture-inspired fashion line.
Kylie Jenner's Questionable Wedding Dress Choice
While breathtaking, Jenner’s figure-hugging corseted garment appeared to be the color white — the only shade wedding guests are typically asked not to wear so they don’t take the bride’s moment away from her.
Social media users argued that the Kardashians star’s dress was “inappropriate” regardless of it being white or not — because after all — in photographs, the garment appeared to be white and not silver, which some believed it to be.
Many critics shared their thoughts on Reddit, where they dragged the Kylie Cosmetics founder, saying she should have been more aware of the impact her dress choice would have.
“I don’t get how she’s not embarrassed because no other woman is wearing white or anything close to it from what I’ve seen,” commented one.
“What a weird thing to do, I’m almost wondering if she did it purposely to get the media talking. Who tf does that?” questioned another.
“All those women in Kylie’s life and not one of them stopped her from wearing such a dumb choice in dress,” added a third.
Kylie Jenner Enjoys 'Pool Day' in Venice
Despite the backlash, Jenner is still living it up in Venice, one day after the billionaire married Sánchez at their $50+ million three-day wedding celebration.
The reality TV star shared a sultry snap to her Instagram Story on Saturday, June 28, where she posed in a black bikini while taking a water taxi on the canal. “Pool day,” she captioned her photo.
Wedding Guests Party Until Early Morning Hours
Jenner also shared a photo carousel of intimate moments from the pre-wedding celebrations. From bedside cappuccinos to boozy boat rides with her sister, Kendall Jenner, Kylie appeared to be living her best life at the star-studded event of the year.
On the night of the wedding, guests reportedly partied until 2:00 a.m. on the dance floor before some celebs ignited an after-party at the Gritti Palace for drinks and laughs.
“Love Me Like You Do” singer Ellie Goulding and Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo, performed for the newlyweds and their closest loved ones.
It’s unknown how long the couple and their wedding guests will stay in Venice.