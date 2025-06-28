or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Accused of Breaking Dress Code for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Lavish Wedding: 'Inappropriate!'

photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram;@laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

The beauty mogul might have made a big mistake.

By:

June 28 2025, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner’s dress choice at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, has sparked a debate after photos of her outfit went viral.

The beauty mogul opted for a frock from British designer Dilara Findikoglu, with whom she collaborated on her latest KHY couture-inspired fashion line.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's Questionable Wedding Dress Choice

kylie jenner breaking dress code jeff bezos lauren sanchezs wedding white
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Social media users weren't happy about the shade of Kylie Jenner's dress.

While breathtaking, Jenner’s figure-hugging corseted garment appeared to be the color white — the only shade wedding guests are typically asked not to wear so they don’t take the bride’s moment away from her.

Social media users argued that the Kardashians star’s dress was “inappropriate” regardless of it being white or not — because after all — in photographs, the garment appeared to be white and not silver, which some believed it to be.

Article continues below advertisement

kylie jenner breaks dress code jeff bezos lauren sanchezs wedding
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

The bride has not spoken out against Kylie Jenner's dress choice just yet.

Many critics shared their thoughts on Reddit, where they dragged the Kylie Cosmetics founder, saying she should have been more aware of the impact her dress choice would have.

“I don’t get how she’s not embarrassed because no other woman is wearing white or anything close to it from what I’ve seen,” commented one.

“What a weird thing to do, I’m almost wondering if she did it purposely to get the media talking. Who tf does that?” questioned another.

“All those women in Kylie’s life and not one of them stopped her from wearing such a dumb choice in dress,” added a third.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Enjoys 'Pool Day' in Venice

kylie jenner breaking dress code at jeff bezos lauren sanchezs wedding
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a 'pool day' on the day after the multimillion-dollar wedding.

Despite the backlash, Jenner is still living it up in Venice, one day after the billionaire married Sánchez at their $50+ million three-day wedding celebration.

The reality TV star shared a sultry snap to her Instagram Story on Saturday, June 28, where she posed in a black bikini while taking a water taxi on the canal. “Pool day,” she captioned her photo.

Wedding Guests Party Until Early Morning Hours

kylie jenner breaking dress code jeff bezos lauren sanchezs wedding italy
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Wedding guests partied until 2:00 a.m. after the ceremony.

Jenner also shared a photo carousel of intimate moments from the pre-wedding celebrations. From bedside cappuccinos to boozy boat rides with her sister, Kendall Jenner, Kylie appeared to be living her best life at the star-studded event of the year.

On the night of the wedding, guests reportedly partied until 2:00 a.m. on the dance floor before some celebs ignited an after-party at the Gritti Palace for drinks and laughs.

“Love Me Like You Do” singer Ellie Goulding and Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo, performed for the newlyweds and their closest loved ones.

It’s unknown how long the couple and their wedding guests will stay in Venice.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.