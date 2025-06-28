or
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: Which A-Listers Attended — and Who Got Snubbed?

Source: MEGA; @laurensanchezbezos/instagram

The wedding occurred on June 27.

By:

June 27 2025, Published 9:07 p.m. ET

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd

bill gates and paula hurd
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez welcomed their star-studded friends to their grand and star-studded wedding in Venice!

On June 27, the billionaire couple held their luxurious and invite-only wedding ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore. Among their guests were Bill Gates and Paula Hurd, who wore matching black outfits to the celebration.

Brooks Nader

brooks nader
Source: MEGA

Sánchez's longtime pal Brooks Nader showed up for the lavish nuptials in Venice.

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner

corey gamble and kris jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, joined Bezos and Sánchez on their special day, looking loved-up as they arrived at the venue wearing matching black outfits.

Diane von Fürstenberg

diane von farstenberg
Source: MEGA

Fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg also turned heads at the festivities in Venice.

Domenico Dolce

domenico dolce
Source: MEGA

Joining the star-studded event, Italian fashion designer Domenico Dolce was spotted at the venue.

Ellie Goulding

ellie goulding
Source: MEGA

Ellie Goulding looked stunning in a plunging gown as she waved to other guests at the wedding ceremony.

François-Henri Pinault

franaois henri pinault
Source: MEGA

Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault came to witness Bezos and Sánchez's celebration of love!

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey

gayle king and oprah winfrey
Source: MEGA

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey offered their love and support to the newlyweds in person.

Guilherme Siqueira

guilherme siqueira
Source: MEGA

Wearing a black suit and shades, Guilherme Siqueira was all smiles on the way to Bezos and Sánchez's wedding ceremony.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

jared kushner and ivanka trump
Source: MEGA

After sparking rumors that they would attend the celebrations, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walked in with the other guests and celebrated the couple's big moment.

Jewel

jewel kilcher
Source: MEGA

Jewel was in attendance at Bezos and Sánchez's wedding.

John Elkann and Lavinia Borromeo

john elkann and lavinia borromeo
Source: MEGA

Together with his wife, Lavinia Borromeo, billionaire John Elkann attended the invite-only wedding ceremony.

Karlie Kloss

karlie kloss
Source: MEGA

Karlie Kloss graced the top-tier gathering with her presence.

Kendall Jenner

kendall jenner
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner stole the spotlight at Bezos and Sánchez's wedding ceremony in a black semi-sheer gown.

Khloé Kardashian

khloa kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian joined the Kardashian-Jenner clan at the ultra-exclusive event, sporting a pink gown.

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Wearing a snakeskin dress, Kim Kardashian wowed everyone when she stepped out for the wedding in Venice on June 27.

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner also appeared at the star-studded wedding celebrations in body-hugging outfits.

Leonardo DiCaprio

leonardo dicaprio
Source: MEGA

As the Amazon founder's longtime pal, Leonardo DiCaprio suited up to attend Bezos' special day.

Orlando Bloom

orlando bloom
Source: MEGA

Fresh from his split from Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom was also photographed at the event.

Queen Rania of Jordan

queen rania of jordan
Source: MEGA

Bezos and Sánchez's wedding was also attended by a royal: Queen Rania of Jordan.

Sam Altman

sam altman
Source: MEGA

Sam Altman wore a classic black tuxedo to maintain a dapper look at the wedding ceremony.

Sydney Sweeney

sydney sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney also made it to Bezos and Sánchez's special day!

Tom Brady

tom brady
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady became part of the festivities and the high-profile wedding in Venice.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea

usher and jenn goicoechea
Source: MEGA

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea were also among the celebrity guests.

Vittoria Ceretti

vittoria ceretti
Source: MEGA

DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, also attended the big day.

Katy Perry

katy perry
Source: MEGA

While Perry was initially expected to attend the couple's wedding ceremony, the "Last Friday Night" songstress skipped the celebrations amid her Lifetimes Tour in Australia.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Despite the rumors, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were noticeably absent from Bezos and Sánchez's wedding.

President Donald Trump

president donald trump
Source: MEGA

According to reports, Donald Trump did not attend the ceremony despite receiving an invitation from Bezos and Sánchez.

