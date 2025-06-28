Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: Which A-Listers Attended — and Who Got Snubbed?
Bill Gates and Paula Hurd
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez welcomed their star-studded friends to their grand and star-studded wedding in Venice!
On June 27, the billionaire couple held their luxurious and invite-only wedding ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore. Among their guests were Bill Gates and Paula Hurd, who wore matching black outfits to the celebration.
Brooks Nader
Sánchez's longtime pal Brooks Nader showed up for the lavish nuptials in Venice.
Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, joined Bezos and Sánchez on their special day, looking loved-up as they arrived at the venue wearing matching black outfits.
Diane von Fürstenberg
Fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg also turned heads at the festivities in Venice.
Domenico Dolce
Joining the star-studded event, Italian fashion designer Domenico Dolce was spotted at the venue.
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding looked stunning in a plunging gown as she waved to other guests at the wedding ceremony.
François-Henri Pinault
Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault came to witness Bezos and Sánchez's celebration of love!
Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey
Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey offered their love and support to the newlyweds in person.
Guilherme Siqueira
Wearing a black suit and shades, Guilherme Siqueira was all smiles on the way to Bezos and Sánchez's wedding ceremony.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
After sparking rumors that they would attend the celebrations, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walked in with the other guests and celebrated the couple's big moment.
Jewel
Jewel was in attendance at Bezos and Sánchez's wedding.
John Elkann and Lavinia Borromeo
Together with his wife, Lavinia Borromeo, billionaire John Elkann attended the invite-only wedding ceremony.
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss graced the top-tier gathering with her presence.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner stole the spotlight at Bezos and Sánchez's wedding ceremony in a black semi-sheer gown.
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian joined the Kardashian-Jenner clan at the ultra-exclusive event, sporting a pink gown.
Kim Kardashian
Wearing a snakeskin dress, Kim Kardashian wowed everyone when she stepped out for the wedding in Venice on June 27.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner also appeared at the star-studded wedding celebrations in body-hugging outfits.
Leonardo DiCaprio
As the Amazon founder's longtime pal, Leonardo DiCaprio suited up to attend Bezos' special day.
Orlando Bloom
Fresh from his split from Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom was also photographed at the event.
Queen Rania of Jordan
Bezos and Sánchez's wedding was also attended by a royal: Queen Rania of Jordan.
Sam Altman
Sam Altman wore a classic black tuxedo to maintain a dapper look at the wedding ceremony.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney also made it to Bezos and Sánchez's special day!
Tom Brady
Tom Brady became part of the festivities and the high-profile wedding in Venice.
Usher and Jenn Goicoechea
Usher and Jenn Goicoechea were also among the celebrity guests.
Vittoria Ceretti
DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, also attended the big day.
Katy Perry
While Perry was initially expected to attend the couple's wedding ceremony, the "Last Friday Night" songstress skipped the celebrations amid her Lifetimes Tour in Australia.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Despite the rumors, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were noticeably absent from Bezos and Sánchez's wedding.
President Donald Trump
According to reports, Donald Trump did not attend the ceremony despite receiving an invitation from Bezos and Sánchez.