Kylie Jenner's Ex-Boyfriends: 7 Men She Dated Before Timothée Chalamet

A Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode documented Tyga and Jenner's first meeting in November 2011, but they were not romantically linked until three years later.

The "Bored in the House" rapper hosted her 17th birthday party in August 2014. A few days after the gig, he called off his engagement to his baby mama Blac Chyna.

Jenner and Tyga then sparked dating rumors in February 2015, but the musical artist dismissed the speculations and said he was not dating her nor had he left his family to be with her.

But they renewed the rumors six months later when he gifted Jenner a $320,000 Ferarri for her 18th birthday and got a special tattoo dedicated to her. Their relationship was on and off in the months thereafter until they called it quits for good in April 2017.

"There was no crazy fight, we just decided … Well, I decided that I'm really young," Jenner revealed in an episode of Life of Kylie. "I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person."