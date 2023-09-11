Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Mocked for Locking Lips at U.S. Open Finals: 'They Went to Kiss or Watch the Match?'

In photos obtained by OK!, Chalamet can be seen with his arm wrapped tightly around his girlfriend, as Jenner sipped on a Grey Goose Honey Deuce drink, the official cocktail of this year's tennis tournament.

The dynamic duo sat in the Cadillac suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the men’s singles championship match between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic — the latter crowned the winner — alongside Laverne Cox, Jerry Seinfeld, Chace Crawford and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.