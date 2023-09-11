Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Mocked for Locking Lips at U.S. Open Finals: 'They Went to Kiss or Watch the Match?'
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have proved the rumors are true — again!
The Hollywood A-listers stepped out as a couple for the U.S. Open finals in New York City on Sunday, September 10, not caring who was watching as they passionately packed on the PDA.
In photos obtained by OK!, Chalamet can be seen with his arm wrapped tightly around his girlfriend, as Jenner sipped on a Grey Goose Honey Deuce drink, the official cocktail of this year's tennis tournament.
The dynamic duo sat in the Cadillac suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the men’s singles championship match between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic — the latter crowned the winner — alongside Laverne Cox, Jerry Seinfeld, Chace Crawford and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
Jenner and Chalamet — who were first linked romantically back in April — appeared to be in awe of one another, as they cuddled close, laughed and shared smooches during the broad daylight outing.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder didn't hesitate to adorably show her lover affection, despite seemingly knowing cameras would catch her while she played with her boyfriend's luscious brunette locks and kept her arm around him during the match.
After photos and video footage of Hollywood's hottest new couple flooded social media, both critics and fans couldn't help but comment on the pair's unexpected fling.
"They make such an odd couple," one person wrote via Twitter (recently renamed X), as another quipped: "They went to kiss or watch the match?"
"I cringed," a third person admitted, while a fourth said, "damn I thought Timothée would know better."
Others appreciated Jenner's fresh relationship, as someone pointed out signs the mom-of-two might truly have feelings for the Call Me by Your Name actor.
"She's playing with his hair, she a goneeee gone woman," a social media user joked, while another agreed, stating, "they have matching outfits. Kylie playing with his hair. Love is in the air," while another supporter said, "I actually think they look cute together!"
Jenner's budding romance with Chalamet is her first since calling it quits on her relationship with longtime lover Travis Scott — with whom she shares her daughter, Stormi, 5, and son, Aire, 1 — at the start of this year.