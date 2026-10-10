Kylie Jenner Lands First Major Acting Role as Murdered Bride in Hulu Thriller
Oct. 10 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner is preparing to trade reality television for murder mystery with her first major scripted role.
According to Deadline, the 29-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder is set to star in and executive produce the tentatively titled Bachelorette Weekend, a thriller drama finalizing a deal for a straight-to-series order at Hulu.
Jenner will play a bride whose celebratory getaway ends with her murdered in a swimming pool. As suspicion falls on her closest friends, the series will reconstruct the events preceding her death.
A Murdered Character Leads the Mystery
Although Jenner’s character dies, she will reportedly remain central to the story as its “North Star.”
The series is based on an unpublished novel by Flora Collins, author of Nanny Dearest and A Small Affair.
Lauren Oliver developed the property through her intellectual property packaging company, StoryGiants, and wrote the television adaptation. Oliver’s previous work includes the novels Before I Fall and the Delirium trilogy, as well as Panic, which she adapted into a streaming series.
Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Jaiden Kaplan developed the project internally before sending the speculative script to Kardashian.
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Kim Kardashian reportedly viewed Bachelorette Weekend as a strong vehicle for her younger sister and both quickly joined the project.
The series was then pitched through Kardashian’s first-look deal with 20th Television. Hulu bought it preemptively and took it off the market after negotiations, although the straight-to-series agreement is still being finalized.
Kardashian, Jenner, Oliver and Aaron Kaplan will serve as executive producers, with Jaiden Kaplan as co-executive producer. Kapital Entertainment and 20th Television are the co-studios.
Kylie Jenner Follows Kim Kardashian Into Scripted Television
The project extends Jenner’s relationship with Hulu beyond the family’s current reality series, The Kardashians, on which she and Kardashian are stars and executive producers. The series returns for its eighth season October 8.
Jenner dipped her toes into acting with a cameo in Charli XCX’s A24 film The Moment, but Bachelorette Weekend would place her at the center of an original scripted series for the first time.
Her move follows Kardashian’s expansion into acting and scripted production. Kardashian stars in and executive produces Hulu’s legal drama All’s Fair and is attached to several other film and television projects, including Netflix’s The Fifth Wheel and Calabasas.