Kylie Jenner Lands First Major Acting Role as Murdered Bride in Hulu Thriller

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Kylie Jenner is preparing to trade reality television for murder mystery with her first major scripted role. According to Deadline, the 29-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder is set to star in and executive produce the tentatively titled Bachelorette Weekend, a thriller drama finalizing a deal for a straight-to-series order at Hulu. Jenner will play a bride whose celebratory getaway ends with her murdered in a swimming pool. As suspicion falls on her closest friends, the series will reconstruct the events preceding her death.

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A Murdered Character Leads the Mystery

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner landed her first major scripted television role in Hulu’s 'Bachelorette Weekend.'

Although Jenner’s character dies, she will reportedly remain central to the story as its “North Star.” The series is based on an unpublished novel by Flora Collins, author of Nanny Dearest and A Small Affair. Lauren Oliver developed the property through her intellectual property packaging company, StoryGiants, and wrote the television adaptation. Oliver’s previous work includes the novels Before I Fall and the Delirium trilogy, as well as Panic, which she adapted into a streaming series. Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Jaiden Kaplan developed the project internally before sending the speculative script to Kardashian.

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Kim Kardashian Finds Her Sister a Starring Vehicle

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian helped develop the project as a starring vehicle for her younger sister.

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Kim Kardashian reportedly viewed Bachelorette Weekend as a strong vehicle for her younger sister and both quickly joined the project. The series was then pitched through Kardashian’s first-look deal with 20th Television. Hulu bought it preemptively and took it off the market after negotiations, although the straight-to-series agreement is still being finalized. Kardashian, Jenner, Oliver and Aaron Kaplan will serve as executive producers, with Jaiden Kaplan as co-executive producer. Kapital Entertainment and 20th Television are the co-studios.

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Source: A24/YOUTUBE

Kylie Jenner Follows Kim Kardashian Into Scripted Television

Source: A24/YOUTUBE Kylie Jenner expanded her Hulu career beyond reality television with the new scripted thriller.