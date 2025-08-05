Kylie Jenner exhibited her curves in a cheeky video while speaking Spanish with her makeup artist.

The reality star, 27, addressed her international audience in a risqué ensemble on Monday, August 4.

Jenner rocked a tiny pale green crop top that flaunted her cleavage, paired with low-waisted biker shorts. She stood in her room with longtime makeup artist Ariel Tejada, who attempted to teach her Spanish.

"Hi, my name is Kylie. My name is Kylie Jenner," she said in Spanish while Tejada watched on proudly.

She continued with the help of her makeup artist, "And this is my new KHY outfit."

Tejada fed Jenner lines as she continued to speak in Spanish about her outfit.

"And I am awesome," she said sassily with a snap.

"You're the baddest b---- in the world," Tejada exclaimed while Jenner stared in confusion over the language barrier. The mom-of-two then leaned toward the camera and repeated his words with confidence.