Kylie Jenner Flaunts Cleavage in Strapless Top While Speaking Spanish
Kylie Jenner is flexing her Spanish skills.
The reality star, 27, addressed her international audience in a risqué ensemble on Monday, August 4.
Jenner rocked a tiny pale green crop top that flaunted her cleavage, paired with low-waisted biker shorts. She stood in her room with longtime makeup artist Ariel Tejada, who attempted to teach her Spanish.
"Hi, my name is Kylie. My name is Kylie Jenner," she said in Spanish while Tejada watched on proudly.
She continued with the help of her makeup artist, "And this is my new KHY outfit."
Tejada fed Jenner lines as she continued to speak in Spanish about her outfit.
"And I am awesome," she said sassily with a snap.
"You're the baddest b---- in the world," Tejada exclaimed while Jenner stared in confusion over the language barrier. The mom-of-two then leaned toward the camera and repeated his words with confidence.
"Spanish lessons @makeupbyariel," she captioned her Instagram post.
Fans were impressed by Jenner's Spanish skills.
"Su español super s---!!! kylie you need to keep speaking some spanish!! 🙊👌🏻👏🏻," one person wrote, and over 53,000 people "liked" in agreement.
"Very Latina mami 🔥," another user added, while a third asked, "Wait she’s not Spanish?"
Kylie Jenner's Makeup Routine
On Monday, August 4, the Kardashians star stripped down to a plunging black sports bra and leggings while showing her makeup routine. She kicked off the video with a brief hug and kiss to her daughter, Stormi, 7, before launching into skincare.
Kylie applied moisturizer, foundation, bronzer, concealer and highlighter. She then featured her own rosy Kylie Cosmetics blush, which she dabbed on her cheekbones. The star then set her base with pressed powder, filled in her eyebrows and painted on light eyeshadow and eyeliner. She finished off with a touch of mascara, lip liner, lip gloss and faux freckles.
"I <3 makeup," she captioned her post as Lana Del Rey’s "Say Yes To Heaven" played in the background.
"She’s just so naturally pretty," one fan wrote, while another pointed out that she had used an affordable Maybelline concealer.
"Say what you want about the Kardashians but they are great parents," a third expressed.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Body Before Photoshoot
Later on Monday, Kylie flaunted her lean physique in a black sports bra, joggers and large platform flip-flops. She snapped a mirror selfie in a room packed with clothing racks, coffee in hand.
"The energy I'm bringing to my shoot today," she wrote on her Instagram Story.
Kylie accessorized her revealing ensemble with black sunglasses and swept her hair into a half-up, half-down style.