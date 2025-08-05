Kylie Jenner Nearly Spills Out of Her Bra While Doing Her Makeup in Provocative Clip: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner just gave fans a seriously sultry “Get Ready with Me."

The 28-year-old Khy founder took to Instagram to drop a new glam video, soundtracked by Lana Del Rey’s dreamy hit “Say Yes To Heaven.” Wearing nothing but a black plunging bra and matching leggings, Jenner showed off her toned abs and cleavage while working through her glam routine. Her signature dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in big, voluminous curls, and by the end of the clip, she rocked a soft peachy-nude makeup look that screamed effortless glow.

“i <3 makeup,” she kept the caption simple. In a sweet surprise moment, her daughter Stormi made an appearance, hugging Jenner tightly while wearing an adorable green sweater.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with love. “So iconic❤️,” one wrote, while another said, “I wish I could do makeup like you 😍." “You look so fresh-faced, I love it. Before and After,” someone added. One curious follower asked, “Did she use Maybelline Age Rewind concealer 😍.” “Hi gorgeous xxxxxxx,” gushed a fifth fan.

Over on her Instagram Stories, she kept the sultry vibe going with a mirror selfie, wearing a gray bodycon mini dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline. The dress, from her unreleased Khy collection, hugged her curves perfectly.

In the next slide, she rocked a black bra top and low-waisted sweatpants while teasing a behind-the-scenes moment. “We’re dropping the cutest new cotton elevated basics for @khy,” she wrote across the snap. This latest glam post follows another viral “Get Ready With Me” video Jenner dropped earlier, which was filmed in the backseat of a car.

In that clip, she wore a tight red Miu Miu tube top that showed off major cleavage while casually applying her makeup. With Justin Bieber’s new song “Daisies” playing in the background, the vibe was perfection.

She gave her beauty brand a shout-out in the caption, writing, “🤍🚗 @kyliecosmetics @ultabeauty 🤍 ‘kylie’ plumping lip liner 🤍 ‘special energy’ plumping powder matte lip 🤍 ‘summer sorbet’ hybrid blush 💕💕 🤍 cosmic 2.0.” To top it off, she spritzed on her Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic 2.0 perfume.

