Kylie Jenner's Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly three months after Jesus Guerrero died, his cause of death has been revealed.

The hair guru, who worked with Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, died of severe pneumonia.

According to records, he had a weakened immune system and contracted a lung infection in addition to Cryptococcosis neoformans, a fungal species. His manner of death is recorded as natural.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cryptococcosis is a "fungal disease caused by breathing in spores from Cryptococcus, a fungus found in the environment. The infection can affect the different parts of the body but usually causes lung or brain infections."