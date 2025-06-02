Kylie Jenner's Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's Cause of Death Revealed
Nearly three months after Jesus Guerrero died, his cause of death has been revealed.
The hair guru, who worked with Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, died of severe pneumonia.
According to records, he had a weakened immune system and contracted a lung infection in addition to Cryptococcosis neoformans, a fungal species. His manner of death is recorded as natural.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cryptococcosis is a "fungal disease caused by breathing in spores from Cryptococcus, a fungus found in the environment. The infection can affect the different parts of the body but usually causes lung or brain infections."
What Happened to Jesus Guerrero?
In February, Guerrero's family announced his sudden death — shortly after he was in Dubai with Lopez.
According to the GoFundMe page, "his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly."
"Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston. We hope that you find it in your heart to help in any way and/or share this GoFundMe," the statement continues.
Kylie Jenner to the Rescue
It was later revealed that Jenner would help out his family with the expenses.
"As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money. She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral," a source said.
However, his sister updated the GoFundMe page, stating that his family intended to "take care of all expenses" with the money raised.
"Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support. Donations raised through this fundraiser will go toward the costs associated with securing his belongings at home. As well as other unexpected expenses to settle his assets," the website states.
- Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez's Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's Illness Revealed After Shocking Death
- Kylie Jenner Mourns Friend and Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero After His Shocking Death: 'The Pain of Losing You Is Unbearable'
- Kylie Jenner's Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Goes Braless in Tight Black Top: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On February 25, Jenner broke her silence about her pal's tragic death.
"Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend," she shared.
Her Touching Tribute
She continued, "The pain of losing you is just unbearable and i don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel."