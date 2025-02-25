or
Kylie Jenner Mourns Friend and Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero After His Shocking Death: 'The Pain of Losing You Is Unbearable'

Photo of Jesus Guerrero and Kylie Jenner.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's hairstylist Jesus Guerrero suddenly died at age 34 over the weekend.

By:

Feb. 25 2025, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner has broken silence just two days after her dear friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero unexpectedly died at age 34.

"Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support," the reality star's emotional caption read alongside photos of the duo throughout the years. "I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side."

kylie jenner mourns death friend hairstylist jesus guerrero statement
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is unsure how to 'move forward' without her friend.

"He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter. Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend," she continued. "The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. And I loved you so much."

Jenner added: "You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. A true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will. Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. More than any words can say. 222 my angel."

kylie jenner mourns death friend hairstylist jesus guerrero statement
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Jesus Guerrero friendship and work relationship began in 2019.

Guerrero's family confirmed his death in a statement shared to the late hairstylist's Instagram Story on Sunday, February 23.

"Our family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during this hard time," the message read alongside a photo of Guerrero sitting at a beach. "Jesus was the brightest light, we have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across.”

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner mourns death friend hairstylist jesus guerrero statement
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is reportedly covering Jesus Guerrero's funeral costs.

His loved ones continued: "We have fallen into tears repeatedly reminiscing and wondering what we could of done different to still have him with us."

In the description of a GoFund me his family set up, it was revealed Guerrero's death came "suddenly and unexpectedly."

kylie jenner mourns death friend hairstylist jesus guerrero statement
Source: @jesuhair/Instagram

The Hollywood hairstylist died 'suddenly and unexpectedly.'

Jenner reportedly learned of Guerrero's passing on Saturday, February 22, and allegedly plans to cover his funeral costs.

She additionally is said to be working with Guerrero's family to help transport his body back to Houston, where he was raised.

The Hollywood beauty professional had an impressive roster of clients — including Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Kardashian honored Guerrero via her Instagram Story on Monday, writing: "Our glam fam means the world to us. We work together, vacation and celebrate our lives together! Our great respect for the art of hair and make up has (led) us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our bestest friends."

"So when one of our glam family members passes away all of our souls are crushed. My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did," she shared. "I'm praying for his family, his loved ones and the whole beauty community who feels this deep loss of one of the most talented and kindest to ever do it! Rest in peace @jesushair."

