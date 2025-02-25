Kylie Jenner Mourns Friend and Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero After His Shocking Death: 'The Pain of Losing You Is Unbearable'

"He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter. Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend," she continued. "The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. And I loved you so much."

Jenner added: "You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. A true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will. Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. More than any words can say. 222 my angel."