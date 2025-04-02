Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez's Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's Illness Revealed After Shocking Death
Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's sister Gris Guerrero is coming forward with new details about her sibling's tragic death.
Jesus — who passed away on February 22 at age 34 — was diagnosed with gastritis months before his passing, which made him lose 20 pounds.
"It was never anything to get that bad. So we don’t know if that was a part of it," she told Us Weekly about the condition, which causes redness and swelling of the stomach lining.
Jesus — who worked with Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and more — reportedly had intense abdominal pain in the days leading up to his passing.
Gris noted "he couldn’t eat without it being painful…We think it could have been something with his stomach."
A source told TMZ that the Houston native was also experiencing chills and hot flashes yet continued his stylist work in the days leading up to his death.
Jesus was traveling with J.Lo to the UAE before being brought to a Los Angeles hospital back in the U.S. on February 21.
"He didn’t tell a lot of people," Gris spilled to Us Weekly about her brother, who continued to power through his health struggles. "People who saw him said, 'You need to get rest and help,' and he seemed to believe he could push through it and get better and unfortunately that wasn’t the case."
However, the exact details of Jesus' cause of death remain unknown.
"We have so many questions and a lot doesn’t make sense," Gris admitted.
She announced the late hairstylist's death on a GoFundMe page, raising money to care for "his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston."
Gris proceeded to pay tribute to her sibling, calling him "a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more." Jesus, a born and bred Texan, "learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top."
Several of Jesus' celebrity clients were in attendance at the funeral in Houston, including Kylie and J.Lo, who "lovingly showed up to pay their respects," Gris noted. Kylie — who reportedly covered the funeral costs — was with Jesus' family when they laid him to rest for the burial.
Gris also mentioned how her brother's loyal client Katy Perry "generously helped with making sure [they] could have security to keep [their] grieving private."
Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to pay her respect for her sister's hairstylist and friend as well.
"Our glam fam means the world to us. We work together, vacation and celebrate our lives together!" Kim wrote. "Our great respect for the art of hair and makeup has lead us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our bestest friends. So when one of our glam family members passes away all of our souls are crushed. My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did."