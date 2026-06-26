Kylie Jenner Hit With Lawsuit From Ex-Chef Who Claims Demanding Job Led to Her Miscarriage

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Kylie Jenner is facing a new lawsuit after her former personal chef alleged that the challenging conditions of her job contributed to her miscarriage. On Monday, June 22, the unknown woman filed the complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming she regularly worked 11- to 12-hour shifts, five days a week, while performing physically demanding tasks despite informing supervisors about her pregnancy.

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Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner's former personal chef has filed a lawsuit claiming that demanding work conditions during her high-risk pregnancy led to her miscarriage.

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Per a document obtained by an outlet, the food guru indicated that she began working as Jenner's private chef in November 2024. A month later, she notified her supervisors — who are also named as co-defendants in the lawsuit — that she was three months pregnant and “required reasonable accommodations to protect her health and pregnancy.”

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Alleged Heavy Work During High-Risk Pregnancy

Source: MEGA The chef alleged she repeatedly informed supervisors about her pregnancy but was still required to perform physically strenuous tasks.

The lawsuit claimed the chef was still expected to perform strenuous duties after disclosing her condition. On New Year's Eve 2024, she alleged her supervisors instructed her to “lift and transport heavy food items across the street and uphill without assistance.” According to the complaint, the physical demands became overwhelming. She then “became dizzy, began choking and gasping for air, and required assistance from security personnel, who intervened by providing water and aid.” Despite the incident, she was still assigned to work one of Jenner's children's birthday celebrations in Palm Springs around February 1 without receiving enough help to handle the event. After asking for assistance, the cook claimed her managers had ignored her request. “Due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain, [she] broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event,” read the suit. “That evening, [she] experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body as a result of the prolonged and intense workload.”

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Miscarriage and Emotional Aftermath

Source: MEGA The lawsuit accused Kylie Jenner's household of pregnancy discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and multiple labor law violations.

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The following morning, the woman said she began experiencing severe bleeding and rushed to a nearby hospital. According to the lawsuit, doctors informed her “that there was no detectable heartbeat and that she had lost her unborn child.” The complaint further alleged that only days after informing her supervisors about the miscarriage, she was “falsely accused of leaving the kitchen and refrigerator in disarray following the Palm Springs event.” The complainant claimed her condition worsened on February 8 when she suffered additional hemorrhaging. She also said she developed severe depression and emotional distress following the pregnancy loss. One supervisor reportedly dismissed her emotional state, telling her, “Stop it, just stop it. You are upsetting Kylie. You are making her depressed.” The unknown worker is seeking unspecified damages, claiming pregnancy discrimination, harassment, failure to provide reasonable accommodations, wrongful termination, wage violations and misclassification as an independent contractor.

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Jenner Has Faced Other Employee Lawsuits

The latest complaint comes after Jenner was named in two separate employment-related lawsuits earlier this year. As OK! previously reported, housekeeper Juana Delgado Soto filed a lawsuit in April, accusing Jenner's household of harassment, race discrimination, wage violations and failing to prevent workplace misconduct. According to the filing, Soto began working for Jenner in May 2019 and claimed she was denied proper meal and rest breaks. She also alleged that supervisor Itzel Sibrian mocked her foreign accent and immigration status. Soto said she reported the behavior, leading to Sibrian's temporary reassignment. However, after Sibrian returned, the lawsuit claimed she reduced Soto's hourly pay, assigned her less favorable duties and changed her schedule. The complaint also alleged that on Soto's birthday, Sibrian told her, “No one cares about your birthday; Kylie is having a dinner," before threatening to fire her if she refused to stay late. Soto ultimately resigned via text in August 2025, saying she could no longer handle the severe anxiety she experienced at work.

Another Housekeeper Also Filed a Complaint