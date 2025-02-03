Kylie Jenner's Son Aire Celebrates 3rd Birthday With His Cousins: See the Cute Party Photos
Kylie Jenner went all out to celebrate son Aire turning 3 on Sunday, February 2.
For the special occasion, the reality star threw the tot a Minions-themed party, which was attended by friends and several of his cousins.
In one photo posted by Khloé Kardashian — who brought daughter True, 6, and son Tatum Thompson, 2 — Chicago West, 7, and Dream Kardashian, 8, were crafting alongside True, while another image showed how much the birthday boy loved the people dressed up as Minion characters.
The party also featured a Minions cake, customized cookies with Aire's name on them and plenty of yellow and blue balloons.
The day prior, the makeup mogul threw a Hello Kitty-themed bash for daughter Stormi, who turned 7 on Saturday, February 1. It's unclear if Kylie's ex and baby daddy, Travis Scott, 33, was at either of the parties, and the same can be said for her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
However, the reality star and the Oscar nominee, 29, have been much more public with their romance lately, as after she accompanied him to the Golden Globes last month, they were seen having a date night at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Thursday, January 30.
The stars first sparked dating rumors in April 2023 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week, and since then, their relationship has only grown more serious.
"It’s hard to believe Kylie and Timothée have been together for two years, especially when you consider what different worlds they come from. Certainly no one in his life expected them to go the distance, everyone assumed it was just a fling," one insider recently spilled to a news outlet. "But they’re proving the critics totally wrong."
"Getting married was never that important to her but that was before she met Timothée," the source said. "If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon."
It has yet to be revealed whether the Kylie Cosmetics founder will join the actor at the 2025 Oscars next month, where he's nominated for Best Actor in a Drama after playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
As OK! reported, Kylie "screamed with excitement" when she found out the nomination news.
"She had a feeling Timothée was going to be nominated but actually seeing his name pop up on the TV screen was incredible," the source shared. "Kylie is ecstatic and she’s so proud of him."