10 Kylie Jenner Selfies That Are Too Hot to Handle

of kylie jenners hottest selfies on instagram
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram
By:

Sep. 15 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Sun-kissed!

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner became the youngest self-made billionaire when she was 21.

Kylie Jenner flaunted her jaw-dropping side profile while taking a selfie on a sunny day.

A Closer Shot

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Her sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian revealed on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' that she is the messiest in the family.

Jenner gave her fans a closer look at her sun-kissed skin while wearing little to no makeup.

Perfect for Summer!

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Although she has her beauty empire, Jenner opts to use coconut oil to maintain her white teeth.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder boasted her plump lips while her crocheted and flowy white top unleashed her soft girl side.

Fierce Kylie

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She made her relationship with Timothée Chalamet New York Fashion Week official after months of speculation.

"yellow might be my new favorite color," she captioned her photo – and it has become one of the fans' favorite selfies so far.

In the other snaps included in the same carousel, Jenner sparked buzz for wearing a trinity model ring on her wedding finger amid her romance with American-French actor Timothée Chalamet.

Shy Kylie

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and the 'Dune' actor stirred relationship speculation for months before they went public.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum debuted another simple look this year as she wore a feminine and simple white sundress with floral patterns across the outfit. She also captured everyone's hearts with her blissful smile while posing for the camera.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
Staying Simple

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The new couple was also spotted locking lips at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

Jenner started embracing the less-is-more mantra in terms of her fashion as she opted for a classic white, cropped T-shirt and jeans in this mirror selfie. It also captured her tiny waistline months after giving birth to her second child with her ex Travis Scott.

People said they split due to lifestyle differences and that their relationship had never been easy after going through ups and downs.

"Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business," the report claimed. "She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."

A Hot Mom!

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The lovebirds also had a PDA-filled outing at the U.S. Open.

Fresh from the bath, Jenner posed for a mirror selfie with her children, Stormi and Aire, to mark Mother's Day in May. She shares them with Scott, whom she broke up with after five years of an on-again, off-again relationship.

More Selfie Time!

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner enjoys being a mother.

Jenner proved she looks hot with or without makeup in another selfie with her children.

Post-Breakup Bloom

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

When she is not doing content or promoting her brand, she works out and hikes.

After her breakup with Scott in January, Jenner snapped a photo of her subtle glam while donning a black push-up bra. She took the snaps after she and the rapper called it quits a second time.

Beauty in Black

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Aside from Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner also launched Kylie Skin in 2019.

Jenner sported a see-through black dress with a boat neck and full sleeves. The same photo highlighted her curves as she took the low-angle selfie while on a couch.

